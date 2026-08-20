‘Words they had to Google’: Shashi Tharoor set to question government for ‘Netflix documentary’

In the video, Tharoor is seen sitting on a sofa, tidying his hair and getting ready to speak, much like the opening moments of a documentary interview

Being on trend is important in 2026, especially when it offers a chance to reach and connect with a vast audience at once. And who better to understand that than Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor, who recently jumped on the viral “Preparing for my Netflix Documentary” trend in his own, very Tharoor manner.

The “Preparing for my Netflix Documentary” trend is a viral social media format on TikTok and Instagram Reels, where users parody the dramatic opening interviews often seen in true-crime or tell-all documentaries. Participants sit down, clip on an imaginary microphone and reveal a funny or hyper-specific detail about themselves as though they are about to tell their side of a story.