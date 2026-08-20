‘Words they had to Google’: Shashi Tharoor set to question government for ‘Netflix documentary’

Being on trend is important in 2026, especially when it offers a chance to reach and connect with a vast audience at once. And who better to understand that than Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor, who recently jumped on the viral “Preparing for my Netflix Documentary” trend in his own, very Tharoor manner.
The “Preparing for my Netflix Documentary” trend is a viral social media format on TikTok and Instagram Reels, where users parody the dramatic opening interviews often seen in true-crime or tell-all documentaries. Participants sit down, clip on an imaginary microphone and reveal a funny or hyper-specific detail about themselves as though they are about to tell their side of a story.
Tharoor, however, had a very specific story to tell.
In the video, he is seen sitting on a sofa, tidying his hair and getting ready to speak, much like the opening moments of a documentary interview. The text overlay reveals the subject of his imaginary documentary: “Preparing for a documentary where I explain how I got the government to answer difficult questions using words they had to Google.”
The joke plays on Tharoor’s long-standing reputation for using unusually elaborate words, many of which have sent people straight to Google to find out what they mean. Over the years, words such as “floccinaucinihilipilification” and “lalochezia” have become part of his internet persona.
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“Just another day of putting words to work!” reads the caption of the video, which has now gone viral with more than four million views. The post also drew plenty of amused reactions from social media users.
“Google isn’t enough, you’ll be questioned to explain those words in the question hour when in power,” one user wrote. “Trend winner,” commented another.
“Our indefatigable custodian of the English lexicon,” a third user wrote, matching Tharoor’s famously elaborate vocabulary. “Somewhere in Britain, the government might’ve felt a tremor,” read another comment.
“CEO of making the government consult Google before consulting Parliament,” another user joked.