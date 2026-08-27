‘Your command over language…’: Shashi Tharoor’s Nepal flood Post sparks backlash

Nepal floods: Shashi Tharoor highlighted the impact on Indians in the region (Photo: Shashi Tharoor/X, Instagram)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s post expressing concern over the deadly flash floods in Nepal has drawn criticism on social media, with users taking issue with his description of the disaster as “the drama that had taken place in the hills”.

In an X post, Tharoor, who said he arrived in Kathmandu unaware of the devastation, expressed solidarity with victims, and supported India’s relief assistance to Nepal.

“Took off for Kathmandu yesterday, blissfully unaware of the drama that had taken place in the hills and caused such catastrophic damage,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP wrote.

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“Learned on arrival of the loss of life (now confirmed at 160 so far) and the fact that some 2000 or more people are estimated to be missing. Raging floodwaters destroyed at least 19 motorable bridges, washed away roughly 40 km of the Betrawati–Rasuwagadhi highway, and heavily damaged eight operational hydropower projects. I fully support the Indian government’s immediate pledge of relief assistance. Nepal needs all the help it can get,” he said.