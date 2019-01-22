When Shashi Tharoor shared a hotel suite with Shah Rukh Khan in Kerala

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on a recent trip to Munnar complained he couldn’t rest well as he had to share the hotel suite with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Well, not exactly SRK but it was a life-size cut-out of the actor which stood at the centre of the hotel room.

Besides the cut-out of him wearing a sherwani, almost every nook and corner was adorned with posters of SRK. The Thiruvananthapuram MP shared some photos tagging the actor and wrote, “Every wall is decorated w/posters of the film &the suite is dominated by this cut-out of you. No place for rest!”

As the story goes, SRK stayed in the suite during the shooting of Chennai Express in 2013 and the hotel management turned the room into a shrine of sorts as a tribute to the actor. The walls and doors of the room have been decked with memorabilia of the Rohit Shetty film starring SRK and Deepika Padukone.

Dear @iamsrk, when on a brief visit to Munnar yesterday I took rest in the room you occupied in 2013, which has been converted into a shrine for you & #ChennaiExpress! Every wall is decorated w/posters of the film &the suite is dominated by this cut-out of you. No place for rest! pic.twitter.com/hFUYCgXLEc — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 21, 2019

Although Khan hasn’t replied to the post yet, his fans were excited.

Hope they will add your cut-out also soon in that too . I got the luck to witness the reception given to you at hotel that day :-) — fazalu rahman (@fazalurahman) January 22, 2019

How sweet Sirji. Dil Khush ho gaya. https://t.co/JNMIOADZfK — Kunal Banerjee (@rjkunal200) January 22, 2019

This is interesting. The cut out of @iamsrk SHARUKH KHAN looks real though in real life he may not be taller than @ShashiTharoor . A true case of Bollywood meeting the United nations at Munnar hotel room ! https://t.co/dKqNq48oj9 — Ramdas Pananthattil (@PananthattilR) January 21, 2019

Wow! I like this full size photo of Shahrukh. You’ve the sweetest company ever,sir — कैंडी रुख खान 🇪🇬 (@Kemet2MkMert) January 21, 2019

Both of you are looking dapper 😀😀 — Farhana (@FarhanaCvg) January 21, 2019

In the grip of Khan😃I am sure, now your posters too will be added in this small space… Just Wondering where the new guest will sleep .😃 https://t.co/XTVmgIUdpl — kavi 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@kavita_tewari) January 21, 2019