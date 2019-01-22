Toggle Menu
When Shashi Tharoor shared a hotel suite with Shah Rukh Khan in Kerala

With a big cut-out of him wearing a sherwani and posters of the Rohit Shetty film with Deepika Padukone, the walls and doors of the room have been decked with memorabilia of the 2013 Hindi film.

The Congress MP posed with the life-size cutout of Shah Rukh Khan, and photo got fans excited.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on a recent trip to Munnar complained he couldn’t rest well as he had to share the hotel suite with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Well, not exactly SRK but it was a life-size cut-out of the actor which stood at the centre of the hotel room.

Besides the cut-out of him wearing a sherwani, almost every nook and corner was adorned with posters of SRK. The Thiruvananthapuram MP shared some photos tagging the actor and wrote, “Every wall is decorated w/posters of the film &the suite is dominated by this cut-out of you. No place for rest!”

As the story goes, SRK stayed in the suite during the shooting of Chennai Express in 2013 and the hotel management turned the room into a shrine of sorts as a tribute to the actor. The walls and doors of the room have been decked with memorabilia of the Rohit Shetty film starring SRK and Deepika Padukone.

Although Khan hasn’t replied to the post yet, his fans were excited.

