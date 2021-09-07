Shashi Tharoor sings ‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se’ to mesmerise netizens

Showcasing his singing talent, author and member of Parliament in Lok Sabha Shashi Tharoor sang the 70s Bollywood song, ‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se’ on stage after a cultural programme.

After Doordarshan Srinagar’s cultural programme for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, Tharoor got onto the stage to sing for the audience present at the event.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor memes take over internet, Congress MP shares his favourite ones

In a video, posted by Tharoor, he can be seen smiling, swaying to the music and looking at his phone for the lyrics while he sings the song from the 1974 movie, Ajnabee.

Posing the video on Twitter, Tharoor wrote, “After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!”

After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy! pic.twitter.com/QDT4dwC6or — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 6, 2021

‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena se’ was originally sung by Kishor Kumar for the 1974 Bollywood film starring Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman.

While many appreciated Tharoor’s attempt, lyricist Javed Akhtar took a dig at him for his pronunciation of some Hindi words. The video was watched by over four lakh people, and among these was Akhtar who commented on the post saying, “Wow! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too !!!”

Wow ! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too !!! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 6, 2021

Although, there were many netizens who appreciated Tharoor’s confidence and called him a sport. Many Twitter users were impressed by Tharoor’s voice.

You have a very beautiful, soft & melodious voice. What a versatile personality jii. Sir you are really a charismatic personality.🙏❤️🙏Looking Fabulous….Heart beating Vedio…👌 You look so Charming!! Your Charmness is spreading everywhere…..💥💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/CiMXyRGPKs — Sanjida Iqbal (@sanjida_iqbal) September 6, 2021

Wow .. Sir you have given an ‘Opera’ touch to a simple Hindi movie song. 😀👏👏😀 — Gazi (@GaziMumbai) September 6, 2021

Very sporting of you :) — Mitali Mukherjee (@MitaliLive) September 7, 2021

Wow Impressive! 👏 — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) September 6, 2021

Haha! You are a sport! — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 6, 2021