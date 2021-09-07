scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Shashi Tharoor sings ‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se’ to mesmerise netizens

After Doordarshan Srinagar's cultural programme for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, Tharoor got onto the stage to sing the song from the 1974 movie Ajnabee.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 7, 2021 2:23:25 pm
In a video, posted by Shashi Tharoor, he can be seen smiling, swaying to the music and looking at his phone for the lyrics while he sings the song from the 1974 movie, Ajnabee.

Showcasing his singing talent, author and member of Parliament in Lok Sabha Shashi Tharoor sang the 70s Bollywood song, ‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se’ on stage after a cultural programme.

After Doordarshan Srinagar’s cultural programme for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, Tharoor got onto the stage to sing for the audience present at the event.

In a video, posted by Tharoor, he can be seen smiling, swaying to the music and looking at his phone for the lyrics while he sings the song from the 1974 movie, Ajnabee.

Posing the video on Twitter, Tharoor wrote, “After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!”

‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena se’ was originally sung by Kishor Kumar for the 1974 Bollywood film starring Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman.

While many appreciated Tharoor’s attempt, lyricist Javed Akhtar took a dig at him for his pronunciation of some Hindi words. The video was watched by over four lakh people, and among these was Akhtar who commented on the post saying, “Wow! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too !!!”

Although, there were many netizens who appreciated Tharoor’s confidence and called him a sport. Many Twitter users were impressed by Tharoor’s voice.

