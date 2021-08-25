Shashi Tharoor memes take over internet, Congress MP shares his favourite ones

Updated: August 25, 2021 9:13:11 pm
Shashi Tharoor’s Onam celebration pictures seem to have become the latest meme trend on social media, after netizens decided to creatively crop the Thiruvananthapuram MP into different scenarios. Tharoor himself soon joined in on the fun, retweeting his favourites.
Among the many pictures shared by the politician was that of Tharoor, clad in a yellow kurta and white mundu, breaking a coconut at a temple in Kerala. “Offered a ‘Niramala’ at the Elevanchery Bhagavathy Kshetram a few minutes from my ancestral home (where I also smashed a ritual coconut and prayed to the Naga gods worshipped by all Nairs). Onam blessings to all especially those suffering in these troubled times,” tweeted Tharoor while sharing the pictures.
And then offered a “Niramala” at the Elevanchery Bhagavathy Kshetram a few minutes from my ancestral home (where I also smashed a ritual coconut & prayed to the Naga gods worshipped by all Nairs). #Onam blessings to all especially those suffering in these troubled times. pic.twitter.com/2rJuKVPEHl
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 21, 2021
With Tharoor having over 8 million followers on the microblogging website, it did not take long for netizens to creatively photoshop the 65-year-old politician in some hilarious scenarios — be it fielding in a cricket ground, performing Bharatnatyam or pouring tea.
The senior Congress leader was quite amused by the memes circulating on social media and reshared some. “There are many of these memes going around using the pic of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny. This one is one of my favourites.”
There are many of these memes going around using the pic of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny. This one is one of my favourites: pic.twitter.com/yGk0LWz1TR
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 25, 2021
This one too! pic.twitter.com/E20pEkcFC5
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 25, 2021
Here, take a look at some of the other Tharoor memes being shared online:
edo koddigaa nee nundi inspiration pic.twitter.com/XDNvjqvIYu
— Jitendra (@hydbadshah) August 23, 2021
shashi tharoor throwing a big, unnecessary, difficult-to-pronounce and never-heard-before word in a simple english sentence. pic.twitter.com/fkisygiHuX
— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) August 23, 2021
And this 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/9uEPxal5S1
— Prakashblr (@Prakash2007) August 25, 2021
Trivandrum MP @ShashiTharoor smashed a coconut and it triggered a meme fest pic.twitter.com/M4NmFnRMeb
— TrivandrumLife (@TrivandrumL) August 25, 2021
Statue of Dictionary pic.twitter.com/qx5t6vYUUo
— अमित (@amitbiz) August 25, 2021
