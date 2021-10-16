Shashi Tharoor marks Vijay Dashami by participating in Vidyarambham ritual

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s pictures with small children taken on the occasion of ‘Vidyarambham’, held on Vijay Dashami, have created a buzz online.

In Kerala, people perform “ritualistic initiation” of children to education and art forms like singing and dancing on the auspicious occasion of Vijay Dashami/Dussehra. As part of the rituals, children are guided by priests or scholars in temples to write alphabets on rice grains.

“Started Vijaya Dashami day in the right spirit, honouring learning as the way to overcome the forces of darkness,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP wrote while sharing a few images on his social media handles.

He said that the children were brought to his home for the ritual and added that “I traced with their little fingers the words ‘Om Shri’ in three scripts.”

“Not all the toddlers were all happy to be force-fed thier literacy by a stranger, but most were caught up in the mood of “Vidyarambham” and their parents’ enthusiasm!” he added.

He later shared some more pictures from another such event and said, “The crowds outside testified to a Kerala reality: the yearning for learning trumps fear of the virus.”

Dressed in traditional attires, children were seen sitting on their parents’ lap while the minister took their hands to trace the alphabets on the grains to mark the special moment.

The ceremony, which is performed for a child between the age of two to five years, is hosted at temples and schools, among other places.