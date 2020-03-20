Ishan Tharoor asks why father Shashi has to go to Parliament despite pandemic

Describing his father as a “lackadaisical boomer”, Ishaan, on Thursday took to Twitter to complain about his father insisting to go to the parliament when the government itself is enforcing social distancing. Describing his father as a “lackadaisical boomer”, Ishaan, on Thursday took to Twitter to complain about his father insisting to go to the parliament when the government itself is enforcing social distancing.

Describing his father as a “lackadaisical boomer”, Ishaan took to Twitter to complain about his father insisting on going to Parliament despite the government enforcing social distancing.

“My struggles with a lackadaisical boomer today: @ShashiTharoor insists on going to Parliament with hordes of other people pressed together in close quarters even as the Indian government enacts significant measures to begin imposing social distancing. This is nuts.” he wrote on Twitter.

My struggles with a lackadaisacal boomer today: @ShashiTharoor insists on going to Parliament with hordes of other people pressed together in close quarters even as Indian government enacts significant measures to begin imposing social distancing. This is nuts. — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) March 19, 2020

Given the World Health Organization’s warning about elder people being at higher risk, Ishaan argued that it put his grandmother at risk.

It’s not only dangerous for him, but his whole household, including my elderly grandmother. — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) March 19, 2020

However, Shashi had a response ready. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on the coronavirus outbreak, he said that public servants are exempted from social distancing. He said “it is their responsibility to serve the public, just like doctors, food delivery personnel and media.”

But @PMOIndia @narendramodi (addressing nation right now) exempts public representatives from social distancing because it is their responsibility to serve the public, just like doctors, food delivery personnel & media (other categories exempted in PM’s speech) https://t.co/4Lpq5Ya3qB — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 19, 2020

Ishaan soon shot back saying ” there are other ways to serve the public than sitting on a bench in parliament.”

Netizens were quite delighted to see the father-son debate on Twitter and even picked sides. Take a look at some of the comments here:

Exactly. What is the logic of parliament continuing? — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) March 19, 2020

When Throors rent their house on @Airbnb , they leave a dictionary instead of house manual. #lackadaisacal — Abhijeet Apsunde (@apsunde) March 19, 2020

Please don’t. Everyone should stay home immediately. — Manu Bhagavan (@ManuBhagavan) March 19, 2020

You echo the sentiments of so many of us. Our parents are behaving as if nothing will happen. I hope Mr Tharoor and other seniors heed the advice! — Swagata Majumdar (@swagmaj) March 19, 2020

Story of all the parents these days ! — Puja Ibadat Kaur Williams (@DConquered) March 19, 2020

My case is different i am finding it difficult to drive sense into my son. He wants to go out. — SUSHMITA M (@jinda_laash) March 20, 2020

Even I have to explain this to my mother, parents jiddi ho gaye haiN — iPDG Rajiv (@rajivWORLD) March 19, 2020

Your Dad is in a minority right now. He’s the only MP asking, reminding all who’ll listen that Parliament, Assembly, etc must be rescheduled. — Uday Menon (@Uday47) March 19, 2020

Don’t know why parliament session can’t be suspended for a while! This is really worrisome. @ShashiTharoor must commit himself only to essential business of the House. — Subhrangshu Pratim Sarmah (@subhrangshusp) March 19, 2020

Days earlier, several Congress members had also suggested a temporary shutdown of the parliament.

However, Prime Minister Modi told a BJP parliamentary party meeting Tuesday that Parliament’s Budget Session would not be curtailed due to the coronavirus scare, and continue as scheduled till April 3. Amidst the advice for social distancing to contain the spread of Covid-19, Modi also told his party MPs not to panic but visit their respective constituencies on weekends to create awareness about the pandemic as well as the steps being taken to check it.

In India, a total of 206 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases of coronavirus. Globally, the virus has infected more than 234,000 people and the death toll exceeded 10,000. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES).

