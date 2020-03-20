Follow Us:
Friday, March 20, 2020
COVID19

Ishan Tharoor asks why father Shashi has to go to Parliament despite pandemic

The argument between the father and son on Twitter had people taking sides.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 20, 2020 4:58:08 pm
Shashi Tharoor, Shashi Tharoor son, Shashi Tharoor and son Ishaan Tharoor, son Ishaan Tharoor complains about father on Twitter, parliament amid coronavirus outbreak, son Ishaan Tharoor twitter, Coronavirus, Trending news, Indian Express news Describing his father as a “lackadaisical boomer”, Ishaan, on Thursday took to Twitter to complain about his father insisting to go to the parliament when the government itself is enforcing social distancing.

“My struggles with a lackadaisical boomer today: @ShashiTharoor insists on going to Parliament with hordes of other people pressed together in close quarters even as the Indian government enacts significant measures to begin imposing social distancing. This is nuts.” he wrote on Twitter.

Given the World Health Organization’s warning about elder people being at higher risk, Ishaan argued that it put his grandmother at risk.

However, Shashi had a response ready. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on the coronavirus outbreak, he said that public servants are exempted from social distancing. He said “it is their responsibility to serve the public, just like doctors, food delivery personnel and media.”

Ishaan soon shot back saying ” there are other ways to serve the public than sitting on a bench in parliament.”

Netizens were quite delighted to see the father-son debate on Twitter and even picked sides. Take a look at some of the comments here:

Days earlier, several Congress members had also suggested a temporary shutdown of the parliament.

However, Prime Minister Modi told a BJP parliamentary party meeting Tuesday that Parliament’s Budget Session would not be curtailed due to the coronavirus scare, and continue as scheduled till April 3. Amidst the advice for social distancing to contain the spread of Covid-19, Modi also told his party MPs not to panic but visit their respective constituencies on weekends to create awareness about the pandemic as well as the steps being taken to check it.

In India, a total of 206 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases of coronavirus. Globally, the virus has infected more than 234,000 people and the death toll exceeded 10,000. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES).

