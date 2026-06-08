‘Dissolve in the hot chai and ruin it’: Shashi Tharoor strongly reacts to ‘dunkable’ idlis

The post had caught Tharoor’s attention, prompting him to respond with humour on what makes a proper idli (Photo: @333maheshwariii/X)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is once again making waves over his love for idlis. A recent interaction on X drew attention after he reacted to a photograph showing idlis served alongside tea.

The post had caught Tharoor’s attention, prompting him to respond with humour on what makes a proper idli.

Tharoor remarked that the idli shown in the image did not appear to meet his expectations. He observed that it looked overly dense and lacked the airy, soft texture he associates with a well-made idli. Further, he stressed that a good idli should be light, fluffy, and snowy white instead of chewy or rubber-like.