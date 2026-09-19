Shashi Tharoor makes grammar gaffe in PM Modi birthday wish: ‘Happens all the time’

The small mistake did not go unnoticed, with an X user pointing it out and joking about Tharoor’s grammar.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has acknowledged a grammatical slip in his birthday message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi after an X user flagged the error.

Tharoor had wished Modi on his birthday on Thursday, but wrote “in his 76th birthday” instead of “on his 76th birthday”. The small mistake did not go unnoticed, with an X user pointing it out and joking about Tharoor’s grammar.

“Shashi ji made a grammar mistake !!! even if it is fat finger !!!” the user wrote.

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Tharoor responded to the post a day later, admitting that he had used the wrong preposition. “Yea “on” his birthday became “in”. This happens all the time alas,” he wrote.