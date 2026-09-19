Shashi Tharoor makes grammar gaffe in PM Modi birthday wish: ‘Happens all the time’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has acknowledged a grammatical slip in his birthday message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi after an X user flagged the error.
Tharoor had wished Modi on his birthday on Thursday, but wrote “in his 76th birthday” instead of “on his 76th birthday”. The small mistake did not go unnoticed, with an X user pointing it out and joking about Tharoor’s grammar.
“Shashi ji made a grammar mistake !!! even if it is fat finger !!!” the user wrote.
Tharoor responded to the post a day later, admitting that he had used the wrong preposition. “Yea “on” his birthday became “in”. This happens all the time alas,” he wrote.
Yea “on” his birthday became “in”. This happens all the time alas…. https://t.co/ih22zoyzLl
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 18, 2026
His response soon became a talking point on X, with users joking about the rare grammatical error from a politician known for his command of English.
“We shall pardon your indiscretion,” one user wrote.
Another joked, “English grammar be like:- chalega agar Tharoor Saheb ne bola hai to chalega” (English grammar be like: it’s okay if Tharoor Saheb said it, then it’s okay).
“Thanks god Shashi ji responded the way I defend my grammar mistakes after getting embarrassed. This happens all the time alas…” a third user commented.
Another compared the moment to a teacher making an unusual mistake in front of students: “Its like that one time our english Professor who never does a grammatical mistake but on some blue moon does a simple grammatical mistake and all student’s start correcting and saying – see even your human not only us.”
The exchange comes weeks after Tharoor was criticised over his use of the word “drama” while referring to the flash floods in Nepal. After arriving in Kathmandu, Tharoor said he had learned about the loss of life caused by the disaster, with around 2,000 or more people reportedly missing.
In a post on X, he wrote, “Took off for Kathmandu yesterday, blissfully unaware of the drama that had taken place in the hills and caused such catastrophic damage.”