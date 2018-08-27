Shashi Tharoor starts #ProudToBeMalayali trend on social media; here is why

Follow Us:
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Shashi Tharoor shared a series of tweets using hashtag #ProudToBeMalayali to defend people of Kerala after a news anchor called Keralite 'shameless'. Following the trend, many people took to social media and shared their reason of being a proud Malayali.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 27, 2018 3:34:06 pm
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor initiated a #ProudToBeMalayali trend on Twitter to refute Arnab Goswami’s comment about the people of Kerala. Recently, during a debate on Kerala floods, the Republic TV’s news anchor called certain Malayalis “the most shameless bunch of Indians” he had ever seen. The controversy erupted after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on August 21, tweeted that UAE had offered Rs 700 crore as aid to Kerala. However, UAE ambassador Ahmed Albanna later stated that the country has not yet made any official announcement regarding the exact amount to be given to Kerala.

ALSO READ | Despite adversity, this is how victims left the temporary shelters they lived in

Defending the people of Kerala, Tharoor wrote, “Given the disgraceful attacks on Malayalis in general by some petty minds, it’s time for us to stand up for ourselves. Let’s evoke the reasons why we are #ProudToBeMalayali.” In a series of tweets, the former minister then listed out his reasons for being a proud Malayali.

Following the trend, many people took to social media and shared their reasons for being a proud Malayali. Here are some of the tweets trending with the #ProudToBeMalayali hashtag.

