Shashi Tharoor starts #ProudToBeMalayali trend on social media; here is why

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor initiated a #ProudToBeMalayali trend on Twitter to refute Arnab Goswami’s comment about the people of Kerala. Recently, during a debate on Kerala floods, the Republic TV’s news anchor called certain Malayalis “the most shameless bunch of Indians” he had ever seen. The controversy erupted after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on August 21, tweeted that UAE had offered Rs 700 crore as aid to Kerala. However, UAE ambassador Ahmed Albanna later stated that the country has not yet made any official announcement regarding the exact amount to be given to Kerala.

Defending the people of Kerala, Tharoor wrote, “Given the disgraceful attacks on Malayalis in general by some petty minds, it’s time for us to stand up for ourselves. Let’s evoke the reasons why we are #ProudToBeMalayali.” In a series of tweets, the former minister then listed out his reasons for being a proud Malayali.

Given the disgraceful attacks on Malayalis in general by some petty minds, it’s time for us to stand up for ourselves. Let’s evoke the reasons why we are #ProudToBeMalayali. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 26, 2018

Our history of welcoming the distressed fleeing war-torn lands, our openness to new ideas & new faiths like Christianity & Islam, our history of religious harmony makes me #ProudToBeMalayali — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 26, 2018

Our courageous social reform movements against caste oppression, led by heroes like Sree Narayana Guru, Mahatma Ayyankali, Chattampi Swami & others, makes me #ProudToBeMalayali — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 26, 2018

Following the trend, many people took to social media and shared their reasons for being a proud Malayali. Here are some of the tweets trending with the #ProudToBeMalayali hashtag.

I teach hundreds of children in mumbai because my parents who are 100% malayalaies served others all their lives so I’m #ProudToBeMalayali — eby mathews (@ebymumbai) August 27, 2018

I am #ProudToBeMalayali because our state taught us how to support #India , how to support our state #Kerala , how to support people and the value of humanity. — Ratheesh (@ratheeshpatakal) August 26, 2018

I am #ProudToBeMalayali because I am fortunate to born to a malayali parent who taught me & my sister to take pride of being Indian first. We both Born as daughters of #India & will die as Indian only 🇮🇳 — Piyu Nair 🇮🇳 (@DtPiyu) August 26, 2018

Born in a malayalee catholic family with 7 sisters, born for uneducated parents, who educated all their daughters in the 50,s to 70s, lived in harmony with Muslims and Hindus in Kerala Iam #ProudToBeMalayali — velleri (@velleri8) August 27, 2018

I love my Kerala for its diversity and unity at the same.. Though we fight for the silliest of the reason we are bunch of strong hearts when in need #ProudToBeMalayali — Megha Thomas (@MeghaSigningIn) August 26, 2018

