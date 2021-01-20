‘The Tharoor way’: Shashi Tharoor reacts to India’s Gabba Test win with ‘word of the day’

The Thiruvananthapuram MP’s tongue in cheek response caught the eye of many on the internet.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor celebrated the Indian cricket team’s historic series win against Australia by sharing a “word of the day” that aptly describes the national sentiment — ‘Epicaricacy’.

In a series of tweets Tuesday, Tharoor hailed the Gabba Test triumph and shared a newspaper clip of critical comments made by former Australian cricketers, following India’s defeat in the Adelaide Test. He admitted there was pleasure in reading those comments after India’s win.

“Word of the day: epicaricacy! I am not the gloating kind but there’s a special pleasure in reading these comments today… When everything else has been said, what remains but ‘wow’?! #IndvsAus” Tharoor tweeted.

Epicaricacy means rejoicing at or getting pleasure from the displeasures of others.

#WordIfTheDay: epicaricacy! I am not the gloating kind but there’s a special pleasure in reading these comments today… When everything else has been said,what remains but “wow”?! #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/ZauqQ2DMP9 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 19, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Tharoor also had a witty reply to former Australian captain Michael Clarke who had said, “India can celebrate for a year if they can beat Australia without Virat.”

Yes, Michael Clarke is right — let’s celebrate for a year… starting with hammering the English from next month! https://t.co/SsKswAJpMY — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 19, 2021

The 64-year-old also did not forget to praise the Ajinkya Rahane, who took over for Virat Kohli, for his “true leadership”.

Rahane took a team that had been drubbed in the First Test, lost its captain & best bat, had a star paceman injured, &were considered no-hopers. He moulded them to bring the best out of themselves,& made winners out of them w’out ever raising his voice or flaunting his authority. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 19, 2021

Tharoor’s tongue-in-cheek response caught the eye of many on the Internet. Take a look at some of the reactions:

epicaricacy! schadenfreude ain’t fancy enough :) — #Reject_CAA_NRC_NPR_Aadhaar_EVM_FascistBJP (@2talkon) January 19, 2021

Need special dictionary to understand😅😅 — Dattaram Dukhande (@imDukhande) January 19, 2021

Wait let me open dictionary!!! pic.twitter.com/jB3VNLTTx3 — Siddhesh Tambe (@siddheshtambe) January 19, 2021

You are a wonderful man sir. Every new word taught by you is added to my personal dictionary. If this goes on for years, I would have my own encyclopedia one day 😅🙏😁@ShashiTharoor — Nandan Trivedi | भूतेश्वर (@N_K_Trivedi) January 19, 2021

Wow! Superb and timely! Thank you Sir — M.SUBRAMANYAM (@submahadev) January 19, 2021

😂😂 the Tharoor way!! — Srishti Srivastava (@SrishSrivas) January 19, 2021

Thanks for the new word sir. :) Enjoyed it and learnt something new. With everything that happened in Australia in the last few weeks, this word is apt. — Akshay (@aksheye) January 19, 2021

Got a new word, let me check the meaning. — shyam Artlover (@shyamsreekaram) January 19, 2021

That awkward moment when India is injured but the Aussies are the ones in pain. — Anoop (@AnoopChathoth) January 19, 2021

The Indian cricket team created history in Brisbane, defeating Australia at the Gabba for the first time in over three decades.

Though brilliant performances from Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara set up the win in the 4th Test, it was Rishabh Pant who saw India through with an unbeaten 85 runs.

With this victory, India retains the Border-Gavaskar trophy following a 2-1 series win against the hosts.