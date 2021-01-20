scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Gabba win

‘The Tharoor way’: Shashi Tharoor reacts to India’s Gabba Test win with ‘word of the day’

Shashi Tharoor shared a "word of the day" to describe India's Gabba Test win over Australia. Any guesses?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 20, 2021 12:14:33 pm
Shashi Tharoor, Epicaricacy, India vs Australia test series, Shashi Tharoor word of the day, Epicaricacy word meaning, Shashi Tharoor words, Epicaricacy in a sentence, Epicaricacy meaning, Trending news, Indian Express news.The Thiruvananthapuram MP’s tongue in cheek response caught the eye of many on the internet.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor celebrated the Indian cricket team’s historic series win against Australia by sharing a “word of the day” that aptly describes the national sentiment — ‘Epicaricacy’.

In a series of tweets Tuesday, Tharoor hailed the Gabba Test triumph and shared a newspaper clip of critical comments made by former Australian cricketers, following India’s defeat in the Adelaide Test. He admitted there was pleasure in reading those comments after India’s win.

“Word of the day: epicaricacy! I am not the gloating kind but there’s a special pleasure in reading these comments today… When everything else has been said, what remains but ‘wow’?! #IndvsAus” Tharoor tweeted.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Epicaricacy means rejoicing at or getting pleasure from the displeasures of others.

In a follow-up tweet, Tharoor also had a witty reply to former Australian captain Michael Clarke who had said, “India can celebrate for a year if they can beat Australia without Virat.”

The 64-year-old also did not forget to praise the Ajinkya Rahane, who took over for Virat Kohli, for his “true leadership”.

Tharoor’s tongue-in-cheek response caught the eye of many on the Internet. Take a look at some of the reactions:

The Indian cricket team created history in Brisbane, defeating Australia at the Gabba for the first time in over three decades.

Though brilliant performances from Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara set up the win in the 4th Test, it was Rishabh Pant who saw India through with an unbeaten 85 runs.

With this victory, India retains the Border-Gavaskar trophy following a 2-1 series win against the hosts.

