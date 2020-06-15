Shashi Tharoor reaction to comedian Saloni Gaur’s video leaves netizens looking for dictionary

Tharoor’s reply created quite a stir on the internet. While many made jokes and memes about his vocabulary, others were busy finding the meaning of the words. Tharoor’s reply created quite a stir on the internet. While many made jokes and memes about his vocabulary, others were busy finding the meaning of the words.

It is well known that Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s mastery of the Queen’s language is unparalleled, at least in the political circles. In his latest tweet, he dropped three difficult words: ‘hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia’, ‘garrulous’, and ‘sesquipedalian — all in the same sentence.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP was reacting to Saloni Gaur, who had posted a video on Twitter in which she imitated his accent and drew similarities with a character from Sushmita Sen’s new web series, Aarya.

This is quite brilliant. @ShashiTharoor have you seen this? https://t.co/C5RoHjlOF2 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 13, 2020

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also came across the video and retweeted it, tagging the former diplomat. “This is quite brilliant. Shashi Tharoor, have you seen this?” he wrote on Twitter.

Flattered by the comedic imitation. However, I would like to believe that I am not such a garrulous sesquipedalian… Clearly the artiste on the screen does not suffer from hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 13, 2020

Tharoor soon reacted to the video saying, “Flattered by the comedic imitation. However, I would like to believe that I am not such a garrulous sesquipedalian… Clearly the artiste on the screen does not suffer from hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia!”.

His tweet created quite a stir on the internet. While many made jokes and memes about his vocabulary, others were busy finding the meaning of the words.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Every one who read above tweet pic.twitter.com/bDSLG6SfKs — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) June 13, 2020

Me trying to find the meaning of those two word pic.twitter.com/jAYZZopxHQ — Folitically (@folitically) June 13, 2020

saving some more time for some of you 😁 pic.twitter.com/HuycSJk6jw — CID Samoosa (@cid_samoosa) June 13, 2020

samze na samze hamko sune k accha laga pic.twitter.com/dweTP2vsu0 — Rohit Dere (@Rohit__Dere) June 13, 2020

English to english translation😂 — Riya_s (@Riyadenny) June 14, 2020

For the uninitiated, hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia, ironically, means the fear of long words, and sesquipedalian is an adjective used to describe long words.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd