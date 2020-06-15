scorecardresearch
Shashi Tharoor reaction to comedian Saloni Gaur’s video leaves netizens looking for dictionary

The Thiruvananthapuram MP was replying to comedian Saloni Gaur’s video imitating him when he used the word ‘hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia’, ‘garrulous’ and ‘sesquipedalian ‘—all in one sentence.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 15, 2020 10:35:18 am
It is well known that Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s mastery of the Queen’s language is unparalleled, at least in the political circles. In his latest tweet, he dropped three difficult words: ‘hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia’, ‘garrulous’, and ‘sesquipedalian —  all in the same sentence.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP was reacting to Saloni Gaur, who had posted a video on Twitter in which she imitated his accent and drew similarities with a character from Sushmita Sen’s new web series, Aarya.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also came across the video and retweeted it, tagging the former diplomat. “This is quite brilliant. Shashi Tharoor, have you seen this?” he wrote on Twitter.

Tharoor soon reacted to the video saying, “Flattered by the comedic imitation. However, I would like to believe that I am not such a garrulous sesquipedalian… Clearly the artiste on the screen does not suffer from hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia!”.

His tweet created quite a stir on the internet. While many made jokes and memes about his vocabulary, others were busy finding the meaning of the words.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

For the uninitiated, hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia, ironically, means the fear of long words, and sesquipedalian is an adjective used to describe long words.

