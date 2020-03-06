‘Competition for Shashi Tharoor’: Netizens in awe of elderly woman’s English prowess

Viewed over one lakh times, the post has been flooded with netizens reacting to the video. Viewed over one lakh times, the post has been flooded with netizens reacting to the video.

While speaking fluent English is often associated with the elite and is seen in India as the ticket to a good life, an elderly lady has managed to break those stereotypes and impress netizens with her English speaking skills.

ALSO READ | Daily wage worker from Bihar shocks crowd with his English speaking skills

The video of the elderly woman, which has now gone viral online, was shared online by Twitter user @arunbothra along with a caption that read, “How many marks out of 10 for the old lady for this spoken English Test?”

Clad in a white shirt and draped in a red saree, the woman goes on to give a detailed description of Mahatma Gandhi and his love for non-violence in crisp and fluent English.

Watch the video here:

How many marks out of 10 for the old lady for this spoken English Test? pic.twitter.com/QmPSEd4o0L — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 1, 2020

Viewed over one lakh times, the post has been flooded with reactions from social medai users. While many praised her linguistic skills, others said she might give a tough competition to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is known for his impeccable vocabulary.

Even 10/10 is less.. 👏 — Pinky Pradhan (@pinkyp_actor) March 1, 2020

100 out of 10

No words,,,

It happens only in India

राम राम माताजी🙏🙏 — Vishwendra Chaudhary🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@wishuvish) March 1, 2020

We arent worthy of rating her, sir. She’s an inspiration! 🙏🙏 — Apeksha (@akuleh31) March 1, 2020

Full marks💞 — Genie (@brahmanhoon) March 1, 2020

Finally a tight competition to @ShashiTharoor — Purnachandran Nair (@purna_nair) March 1, 2020

Kya baat hai …Dadi ji toh khel gayi …pure 10/10 le ke gai ..🥰🔥🙏 — Truptiii🇮🇳 (@Truptisarpate) March 1, 2020

Will be interesting to see how many marks @ShashiTharoor sir is giving to her? 😅 — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 1, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd