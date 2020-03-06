‘Competition for Shashi Tharoor’: Netizens in awe of elderly woman’s English prowess

While speaking fluent English is often associated with the elite and is seen in India as the ticket to a good life, an elderly lady has managed to break those stereotypes and impress netizens with her English speaking skills.
The video of the elderly woman, which has now gone viral online, was shared online by Twitter user @arunbothra along with a caption that read, “How many marks out of 10 for the old lady for this spoken English Test?”
Clad in a white shirt and draped in a red saree, the woman goes on to give a detailed description of Mahatma Gandhi and his love for non-violence in crisp and fluent English.
Watch the video here:
How many marks out of 10 for the old lady for this spoken English Test? pic.twitter.com/QmPSEd4o0L
— Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 1, 2020
Viewed over one lakh times, the post has been flooded with reactions from social medai users. While many praised her linguistic skills, others said she might give a tough competition to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is known for his impeccable vocabulary.
Even 10/10 is less.. 👏
— Pinky Pradhan (@pinkyp_actor) March 1, 2020
100 out of 10
No words,,,
It happens only in India
राम राम माताजी🙏🙏
— Vishwendra Chaudhary🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@wishuvish) March 1, 2020
We arent worthy of rating her, sir. She’s an inspiration! 🙏🙏
— Apeksha (@akuleh31) March 1, 2020
Full marks💞
— Genie (@brahmanhoon) March 1, 2020
Finally a tight competition to @ShashiTharoor
— Purnachandran Nair (@purna_nair) March 1, 2020
Kya baat hai …Dadi ji toh khel gayi …pure 10/10 le ke gai ..🥰🔥🙏
— Truptiii🇮🇳 (@Truptisarpate) March 1, 2020
Will be interesting to see how many marks @ShashiTharoor sir is giving to her? 😅
— Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 1, 2020
