Shashi Tharoor’s Messi and ‘Mausi’ meme makes netizens laugh

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who often posts intriguing content leaving netizens awestruck with his vast vocabulary, has got netizens laughing this time by sharing a meme featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi amid the FIFA World Cup.

The meme shows Messi balancing a football on his head while an Indian woman ‘Mausi’ is walking with five earthen pots stacked one on the top of the other and holding four others. The parliamentarian tweeted, “Hats (& any other headgear) off to the intrepid Indian woman!”

While some users poked fun at the meme, some others looked at it from a different angle. A user commented, “Messi should get Mausi as coach.” Another user wrote, “Don’t Romanticize Poverty.” A third user commented, “If drinking water was available at home, then this would not have to be done. Because the source of water is far away, work should be done in one go, time management. Practice takes us towards perfection. Thank you @ShashiTharoor This should also be recognized as a sport.”

This is probably Messi’s last World Cup tournament. Argentina suffered a shocking defeat in the hands of Saudi Arabia Tuesday after the latter scored two goals in the second half of the game. Saudi Arabia defeated pre-tournament favourites Argentina as they overcame a first-half penalty covered by Messi. Argentina will face Mexico Saturday.

Recently, the Thiruvananthapuram MP had shared “the pocket telephone” cartoon from 1919. The old cartoon had predicted how technology would impact human lives. Shockingly, the cartoon had stark resemblance with the turn of events in the usage of mobile phones after several years.