Sunday, July 25, 2021
‘Chenkalchoola Colony’ boys groove to ‘Pala Palakura’, dance routine leaves Shashi Tharoor impressed

In the 2.36-minute clip, a group of nine boys dance to the beats of the popular Tamil song 'Pala Palakura'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 25, 2021 11:43:44 am
Shashi Tharoor, Shashi Tharoor pala palakura, pala palakura, Chenkalchoola Colony, Thiruvananthapuram, slum boys dance videom facebook, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the video has gone viral on social media and garnered compliments from netizens.

A dance routine by a group of young boys from the Chenkalchoola Colony, Thiruvananthapuram has impressed MP Shashi Tharoor.

The Lok Sabha MP from the state took to Facebook to praise the “amazing” dance routine that was shot in one of the alleyways of the 12-acre slum, formerly known as Rajaji Nagar, which is near the city centre of Trivandrum. In the 2.36-minute clip, a group of nine boys dance to the beats of the popular Tamil song ‘Pala Palakura’.

“The kids of Chenkalchoola Colony, known more formally as Rajaji Nagar in Thiruvananthapuram, shot this amazing sing and dance routine in their own alleyways, just using a mobile phone! What amazing talent there is in our least privileged neighbourhoods,” wrote Tharoor while sharing the clip.

The clip was originally shared by Facebook user Sudheer Ibrahim along with a caption that read, “This was done by the pearls of Chenkalchula on just a mobile phone… Direction editing is another level… Professionals will fail…”

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on social media and garnered compliments from netizens. From their dance moves to videography and editing, netizens were thoroughly impressed. Here, take a look at some of the many reactions to the viral clip.

