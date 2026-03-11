‘Feeling so proud of him’: Shashi Tharoor celebrates 70th birthday with call from T20 World Cup hero Sanju Samson

Shashi Tharoor recently celebrated his 70th birthday with his family, and ahead of March 9, the Congress MP received a heartfelt greeting from India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson.

Taking to X, Tharoor wrote, “Delighted to receive a birthday call last evening from Thiruvananthapuram’s and India’s WorldCup hero @IamSanjuSamson! Expressed my happiness at his superlative achievements and wished him all the best in the #IPL. Feeling so proud of him that words truly cannot suffice”.

Tharoor had hailed Samson after India’s remarkable victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Watch here:

Delighted to receive a birthday call last evening from Thiruvananthapuram’s and India’s WorldCup hero @IamSanjuSamson ! Expressed my happiness at his superlative achievements and wished him all the best in the #IPL. Feeling so proud of him that words truly cannot suffice https://t.co/jAQjX8TBTT — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 10, 2026

The video has since been doing the rounds on the Internet, prompting a range of reactions.

“Proud of a wicket‑keeper who can’t keep his own career in the crease,” a user wrote. “Turned 70 with the ultimate gift: a call from World Cup hero Sanju Samson, Thiruvananthapuram’s pride, @IamSanjuSamson Happy Birthday @ShashiTharoor Ji, what a Day,” another user commented.

“I can’t thank you enough for your unwavering support of Sanju Samson over the years. You’ve been there for him through thick and thin, and I can’t tell you how much your encouragement has meant to him,” a third user reacted.

Sharing a series of photos from his birthday celebrations on Instagram, Tharoor wrote, “Yesterday evening, my team organised a small celebration at home to mark my 70th birthday. Surrounded by family, and with a beautiful Kathakali performance adding to the joy of the evening, I was truly touched by the warmth and affection all around. My heartfelt thanks to everyone for the many kind wishes.”

See here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shashi Tharoor (@shashitharoor)

In the photos, Tharoor is seen posing with his family in a blue veshti. He also posed with the Kathakali performers.