Shashi Tharoor joins all those tired with their phones’ EPIC autocorrect fails

Shashi Tharoor, among other things, is known for the choice words he uses to put forth his opinion, argument or random musing on Twitter. Even when he is angry or in outrage mode, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram has managed to floor people with the way he strings his words together with sophistication. Now, imagine the ordeal he probably has to go through each time he texts someone, because predictive texts are known for ruining friendships and not be exactly useful? It seems the proficient orator couldn’t escape the predictive text’s attempts at being helpful either and posted a rather rib-tickling message on how this option in our our smartphones churn out EPIC autocorrect fails and might we say, disasters.

“Autocorrect makes me say things I didn’t Nintendo.” read the card that he shared on Twitter.

Of course, just like how many of his followers react to his words more promptly than not, it was no different this time either. Check out how people got Tharoor, right in the feels, on the micro-blogging site.

Frankly Autocorrect, I’m getting a bit tired of your shirt! pic.twitter.com/whO91pr2KS — Anushree Arun #WeBelieveInST (@anushreearun13) June 24, 2018

Just asking # do u really need an auto correct option 😂 — Rafi Khan (@Rafikhan72) June 24, 2018

Now that we are at it, here is our curation of some of the best spelling errors in English that you wish had never happened, while you are cracking up over them!

