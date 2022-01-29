Their pitches might miss the mark, but these Shark Tank India memes are a hit on social media

Starting a business is nerve-racking in itself, let alone trying to get funding or approval on television. However, catchy punchlines seem to be what is making Shark Tank India gain all the attention online. Now, as the reality show gains popularity, its memes have taken over social media sites and even government agencies aren’t shying away.

The counterpart of the famous American business show, which is country’s first start-up reality show, shows various upcoming entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors in a bid to make it big. The ways in which the judges reject or approve a pitch are garnering all the attention online.

Recently, even MyGov jumped on the bandwagon, posting a meme featuring none other than BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, whose famous line from the Sony TV show went viral on the internet. Using his line: “Bilkul bakwaas hai ye, aap band kardo ise (this is nonsense, please stop it)”, the agency in a witty way tried to raise awareness on India’s third wave of Covid-19.

“Without any ‘nau-TANK-ki’, let’s invest in safety and be the SHARK in containing the spread of Covid-19. Be responsible, stay safe!,” the official Instagram handle of MyGov posted while sharing the meme intended at party goers.

“Bilkul – be safe for now – let’s get over with Covid and then it’s party only!” Grover, too, chimed in.

However, it is not just government agencies. One look on social media sites, and it’s evident people can’t get enough of the memes. Even if one may not have watched the show, it’s hard to not spot these memes if you’re active online.

While some turned the lines of the show’s judges (known as Sharks) into memes, others poked fun at them with relatable memes, which led to hashtag #SharkTankIndia dominate on various platforms. Check out some of the funniest Shark Tank India memes here:

Reaction of real audience to announcement of Biggboss15 finale be like #UmarRiaz @realumarriaz

ASLI WINNER UMAR RIAZ #SharkTankIndia pic.twitter.com/EcPZEhJhm2 — Judy Morris (@FreeMindtree) January 29, 2022

Entrepreneur :- After showing his Products

Ashneer Grover:-#SharkTankIndia pic.twitter.com/qLdhTV18qx — Jignesh Chaudhari (@Jignesh05994703) January 29, 2022

If I was one of the Sharks, I would had funded this startup which is still so convincing and promising.#SharkTank pic.twitter.com/vKrdLroGoc — Shana Launda (@shanalaunda) January 28, 2022

Just a random guy outside JEE exam centres who distributes pamphlets to students for joining coaching to prepare for next year’s exam. #SharkTank pic.twitter.com/wWN52P06MB — Harshhh! (@Harsh_humour) January 27, 2022

DD national on Republic Day pic.twitter.com/2RzDqkVNzq — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 26, 2022

When my parents ask me to marry asap so my younger siblings can marry their boyfriends/girlfriends: #SharkTankIndia #SharkTank@AnupamMittal @ShaadiDotCom pic.twitter.com/sxUq5dhFwi — Sabudana khichadi (@Dishasatra) January 25, 2022

Along with Grover, the panel of judges includes various Indian entrepreneurs like Vineeta Singh, Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetic; Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt; Anupam Mittal, Founder of shaadi.com; Namita Thapar, CEO of

Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart; and Ghazal Alagh, chief of MamaEarth.