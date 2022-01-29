scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Their pitches might miss the mark, but these Shark Tank India memes are a hit on social media

Recently, even MyGov, jumped on the bandwagon posting a meme featuring none other than BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, whose famous line from 'Shark Tank India' went viral on the internet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 29, 2022 1:10:20 pm
shark tank, shark tank india, shark tank india memes, shark tank Ashneer Grover memes, shark tank sony liv memes, indian expressThe panel of judges, who are known as sharks in the hit show have sparked plethora of memes online.

Starting a business is nerve-racking in itself, let alone trying to get funding or approval on television. However, catchy punchlines seem to be what is making Shark Tank India gain all the attention online. Now, as the reality show gains popularity, its memes have taken over social media sites and even government agencies aren’t shying away.

The counterpart of the famous American business show, which is country’s first start-up reality show, shows various upcoming entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors in a bid to make it big. The ways in which the judges reject or approve a pitch are garnering all the attention online.

Recently, even MyGov jumped on the bandwagon, posting a meme featuring none other than BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, whose famous line from the Sony TV show went viral on the internet. Using his line: “Bilkul bakwaas hai ye, aap band kardo ise (this is nonsense, please stop it)”, the agency in a witty way tried to raise awareness on India’s third wave of Covid-19.

“Without any ‘nau-TANK-ki’, let’s invest in safety and be the SHARK in containing the spread of Covid-19. Be responsible, stay safe!,” the official Instagram handle of MyGov posted while sharing the meme intended at party goers.

“Bilkul – be safe for now – let’s get over with Covid and then it’s party only!” Grover, too, chimed in.

However, it is not just government agencies. One look on social media sites, and it’s evident people can’t get enough of the memes. Even if one may not have watched the show, it’s hard to not spot these memes if you’re active online.

While some turned the lines of the show’s judges (known as Sharks) into memes, others poked fun at them with relatable memes, which led to hashtag #SharkTankIndia dominate on various platforms. Check out some of the funniest Shark Tank India memes here:

Along with Grover, the panel of judges includes various Indian entrepreneurs like Vineeta Singh, Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetic; Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt; Anupam Mittal, Founder of shaadi.com; Namita Thapar, CEO of
Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart; and Ghazal Alagh, chief of MamaEarth.

