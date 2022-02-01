Shark Tank India judges ‘dance’ to Ghoomar; Ashneer Grover loves himself as Deepika Padukone

There’s no escaping Shark Tank India, even if one hasn’t watched a single episode. Social media platforms have been flooded with memes and spoofs based on the Indian edition of the American reality show and even the judges seem to have joined the fun.

Ashneer Grover, one of the judges or sharks on the show, shared one such edit starting a laughing riot online. Talking to a contestant, Grover recently mentioned wearing a ghagra, saying in case he was in her place, he would have pitched the idea while looking at fellow panellist Vineeta Singh.

Singh asked everyone to pause for a moment to imagine what it would look like but creative soul actually gave it a pretty distinct visualisation. A video is doing the rounds on the internet with Grover’s face morphed on Deepika Padukone dancing to the song ‘Ghoomar’ from the Bollywood period drama Padmaavat.

While Aman Gupta’s face was plastered over Shahid Kapoor’s to look every bit like his character Maharaja Ratan Singh, Singh’s face was photoshopped over actress Anupriya Goenka, who played the role of the king’s first wife, Nagmati, in the film.

“This has to be my most favourite meme from @sharktank.india,” Grover wrote, tagging fellow judge Singh to say her imagination was captured perfectly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

“Ashnoor Jahan meme is my absolute favourite too!” Singh quipped reacting to the hilarious spoof. Impressed by the creative twist to their conversation for the reality show, another judge Anupam Mittal commented: “Outrageously hilarious .. logon ka imagination, kamaal hai”.

Not just the video, Grover seemed to have fallen into the rabbit hole of Shark Tank India memes, sharing his top tweets and jokes on Instagram stories.

Ever since the show aired on Sony TV in late December, viewers have been enjoying the sassy way judges react to contestants looking for investments for their start-ups. While most appreciate their honest feedback, what has really made the show click on the internet are the catchphrases used by all the judges.