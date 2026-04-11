Shantanu Naidu calls out use of horses in Indian baraats: ‘There is blood on your hands’

Indian weddings often feature the groom riding a horse as part of the baraat, the traditional procession from one location to the wedding venue. In many cultures, this practice is considered shagun (auspicious). However, a viral video by Shantanu Naidu—widely recognised as one of the youngest general managers in the Tata Group—has sparked debate, urging people to rethink this age-old custom.

Posting from his Instagram account Sock Talks, Naidu shared a video explaining what horses endure during such processions. “Agar aapne shaadi ki baraat mein ghoda rakha hai, toh aapke haathon pe khoon hai (If you have included a horse in your wedding procession, there is blood on your hands),” he says in the video.

Naidu then describes what the animal goes through before even reaching the venue. “Usko chhote se truck mein bina hawa aur light ke laaya jaata hai. Usko kaafi ghanto pehle khaana aur peena band kiya jaata hai, paani bhi nahi dete kyunki woh aap ki shaadi mein aake ganda na kare (It is transported in a small truck without proper air or light. It is deprived of food and water for hours so that it doesn’t relieve itself during your wedding),” he explains.

He adds that horses are often made to stand for hours on hot concrete, which can be extremely painful since their hooves are not meant to endure such surfaces. To explain the discomfort, he compares it to “someone pulling your nails,” suggesting the intensity of the pain.

Naidu further claims that horses are sometimes forced to wear “steel spikes” in their gums to control them, especially amid loud music and fireworks. He concludes with a stark remark: “India mein sabse naseebwan ghode wohi hain jo jaldi marr jaate hain (In India, the luckiest horses are the ones that die early)”.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sock Talks (@socktalks.tv)

The video has since gone viral, garnering close to 3 million views. Many users took to the comments section to voice their concerns and reflect on the tradition.

One user shared, “When my daughter was getting married, my son-in-law wanted to arrive on horseback, but we refused and convinced him to come in a car.”

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Another commented, “Riding animals purely for entertainment, especially when modern alternatives like cars exist, is something we should reflect on—perhaps choosing more compassionate and considerate ways to celebrate.”

A third added, “One reason I chose not to have a ghodi in my baraat—no celebration should begin by harming a living being. I want my wedding to reflect kindness in every way.”

Disclaimer: This content is for educational and informational purposes and is not a substitute for professional veterinary or animal welfare advice. This story is based on unverified social media content and viral discussions; the claims regarding animal treatment have not been independently verified. Readers are encouraged to prioritize compassion and safety in their celebrations.