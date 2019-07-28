‘Shameful’, say netizens after video of Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel goes viral

Days after businessman Harsh Goenka slammed a Swiss hotel for a racist notice to Indian guests, a video of an Indian family being shamed by staff for stealing from a hotel in Bali, Indonesia, has gone viral, bringing focus to the code of conduct of desi guests abroad.

The 2 minute-long video, which was tweeted by a user @rumilife0612, shows hotel staff scanning the luggage of the guests and removing accessories from them. “Why do Indians do this I just can’t understand. One should maintain a certain kind of dignity and class ..What is this,” read the tweet, which has received over 90 thousand likes.

Why do Indians do this I just can’t understand. One shd maintain a certain kind of dignity n class ..What is this #Shame pic.twitter.com/VzmzqmZmVv — Ginny (@rumilife0612) July 27, 2019

According to the clip, the family was stopped by the hotel staff after they suspected them of stealing things from the room. After rummaging through their luggage, the staff recovered items such as hangers, electronics, towel and decoratives. “Lakhs are spent on hotel room rental etc & then they pilfer a few items worth a few thousand only. It’s ridiculous & shameful,” one user tweeted.

Aren’t we creating supercilious image of our nation with these petty incidents along with our supreme representative ‘s qualification ? https://t.co/v3TOOreFoE — Manoj Kumar Yadav (@itsmkyadav) July 27, 2019

Why do Indians do such things (we are known all over the world for such actions). What is it in our social fabric and upbringing that makes us normalise cheating in everyday life? Clearly, we all know that stealing from hotel room in rampant in India. https://t.co/pQlShSk67P — Krishna کرشنا 🐄🦚🐚 (@KrishnaSpoke) July 27, 2019

What in the world?!?!?! Why would you ever ever steal anything from the hotel? You’re an idiot if you think you won’t be caught or they won’t be able to charge your credit card even after checkout. https://t.co/MTkPrWgcmN — ̴~Kulfilicious~ (@Chirpy_Kulfi) July 27, 2019

I hesitate to even take toiletries from hotel as its too awkward and cheap and these guys …. 😖

Why do people forget they represent a nation when they travel abroad or anywhere? No guilt, no shame at all! #pathetic https://t.co/15BrKQTO6s — Dharmesh (@dharmubaba) July 27, 2019

Was shocked but not surprised to see the Indian tourist theft video. Having interned at a hotel briefly, and then with lots of friends in the hospitality business, I’m privy to some pretty bizzare stuff. And then when you travel a lot and make friends with hotel folks- more so — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) July 28, 2019

Earlier, industrialist Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to criticise a Swiss hotel for specifically issuing a “code of conduct” for Indian guests, saying he felt “angry” and “humiliated”.

“Reading this notice I felt angry, humiliated and wanted to protest. But a realisation dawned that we as tourists are loud, rude, not culturally sensitive. With India becoming an international power, our tourists are our best global ambassadors. Let’s work on changing our image!” he tweeted.