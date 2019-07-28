Toggle Menu
‘Shameful’, say netizens after video of Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel goes viral

According to the clip, the family was stopped by the hotel staff after they suspected them of stealing things from the room. After rummaging through their luggage, the staff recovered items such as hangers, electronics, towel and decoratives.

Earlier, Goenka had shared a notice addressed to Indian guests, which made him feel “angry” and “humiliated”.

Days after businessman Harsh Goenka slammed a Swiss hotel for a racist notice to Indian guests, a video of an Indian family being shamed by staff for stealing from a hotel in Bali, Indonesia, has gone viral, bringing focus to the code of conduct of desi guests abroad.

The 2 minute-long video, which was tweeted by a user @rumilife0612, shows hotel staff scanning the luggage of the guests and removing accessories from them. “Why do Indians do this I just can’t understand. One should maintain a certain kind of dignity and class ..What is this,” read the tweet, which has received over 90 thousand likes.

Watch the video here:

According to the clip, the family was stopped by the hotel staff after they suspected them of stealing things from the room. After rummaging through their luggage, the staff recovered items such as hangers, electronics, towel and decoratives. “Lakhs are spent on hotel room rental etc & then they pilfer a few items worth a few thousand only. It’s ridiculous & shameful,” one user tweeted.

Earlier, industrialist Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to criticise a Swiss hotel for specifically issuing a “code of conduct” for Indian guests, saying he felt “angry” and “humiliated”.

“Reading this notice I felt angry, humiliated and wanted to protest. But a realisation dawned that we as tourists are loud, rude, not culturally sensitive. With India becoming an international power, our tourists are our best global ambassadors. Let’s work on changing our image!” he tweeted.

