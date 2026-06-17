Singer Shalmali Kholgade praises ‘ideal Uber driver’ in viral video: ‘Should teach India how to drive’

Experiences with cab drivers can often be a mixed bag, with some people sharing unpleasant encounters while others heap praise on drivers who go above and beyond. Indian singer Shalmali Kholgade recently found herself in the latter group after taking a ride with what she called the “ideal Uber driver”.
In a video that is now going viral on Instagram, Kholgade wrote, “Hemant maybe a rare Uber driver, but the good guys ought to be shown love!” In the clip, she tells Hemant that she is going to leave a “big review” for him and thanks him several times before introducing him on camera.
“I just came with the ideal Uber driver who stopped at every signal, who waited, who gave way, who gave an indicator every time. It was like he should teach India, how to drive,” says Kholgade in the video.
“There is hope guys,” she adds.
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The video has garnered more than 8 lakh views, with many social media users taking to the comments section to share their reactions. One user wrote, “This is your moment to shine @uber_india. Pick. A fun collab with @mumbaipolice featuring him and bringing traffic rules for cab drivers would be so cool.”
Another user, who claimed to be the driver’s son, commented, “Dats my pop. Working hard every day and still inspiring us. Thanks for showcasing him.” Kholgade replied, “he is??? Please show him this and thank him!”
A third person added, “A society becomes what it celebrates. We give plenty of feedback for what’s wrong, but not enough appreciation for what’s right.”
“Very very few such drivers across India. Most of us drive breaking most rules. Simple lane cutting and things are not followed. More and more power to this guy and thanks for posting,” read another comment.