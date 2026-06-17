Singer Shalmali Kholgade praises ‘ideal Uber driver’ in viral video: ‘Should teach India how to drive’

In a video that is now going viral on Instagram, Kholgade wrote, “Hemant maybe a rare Uber driver, but the good guys ought to be shown love!”

Experiences with cab drivers can often be a mixed bag, with some people sharing unpleasant encounters while others heap praise on drivers who go above and beyond. Indian singer Shalmali Kholgade recently found herself in the latter group after taking a ride with what she called the “ideal Uber driver”.

In a video that is now going viral on Instagram, Kholgade wrote, “Hemant maybe a rare Uber driver, but the good guys ought to be shown love!” In the clip, she tells Hemant that she is going to leave a “big review” for him and thanks him several times before introducing him on camera.