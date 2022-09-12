scorecardresearch
Shahid Afridi’s daughter waved the Tricolour during India-Pakistan match, here is why

Speaking to a Pakistani channel, Shahid Afridi revealed that his younger daughter was waving the Tricolour as Pakistani flag wasn’t available at the stadium.

Shahid Afridi, India-Pakistan match, Asia Cup, cricket, viral, trendingFormer cricketer Shahid Afridi told a Pakistani news channel the reason behind his daughter waving the Tricolour during India-Pakistan match. AP file photo

Legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi recently revealed that his younger daughter waved an Indian flag during the Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan on September 4. Speaking to a Pakistani channel, Afridi revealed the reason behind this.

Also Read |'Shame on you': Shahid Afridi's remarks about Taliban's love for cricket cause uproar

Pakistan beat India by five wickets in the Super 4 clash at Dubai International Stadium. India had earlier beaten Pakistan by five wickets as well in their tournament opener on August 28. Speaking to Samaa TV, Afridi said his family was at the stadium and his wife informed him that the crowd was 90 per cent Indian and only 10 per cent of the spectators were from Pakistan. Afridi further said that his younger daughter couldn’t even find a Pakistani flag at the stadium and so she waved an Indian flag during the match. He laughingly informed that he received videos of his daughter waving the Indian flag but he didn’t post them on social media.

“Pakistanis are very well tolerant. Respect from India,” commented a netizen on the video posted on YouTube. “This is totaly respect of flag from Lala India is not our enemy,” said another. “Lala is always above the line,” wrote a third.

In the Super 4 clash, India batted first and scored 181 runs for the loss of seven wickets with Virat Kohli smashing 60 runs. Pakistan chased the target with just one ball to spare and five wickets in hand. Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz scored 71 and 42 runs respectively. Pakistan eventually lost the final to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

