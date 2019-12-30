Viral Video: Shahid Afridi says he smashed TV after daughter imitated ‘aarti’, draws flak online

Once viral, many criticised Shahid Afridi for disrespecting the customs of another religion. Once viral, many criticised Shahid Afridi for disrespecting the customs of another religion.

An old video of Shahid Afridi, where the Pakistani cricketer is confessing about smashing a television set after seeing his daughter imitate an “Aarti” — a Hindi ritual of worship — has prompted angry reactions online.

The 57-second video, which has gone viral on several social media platform, features Afridi responding to the host when asked if he ever broke a television set.

Recollecting the incident, Afridi says, “I smashed a TV once, because of my wife. Those days daily soaps were quite popular. I had asked my wife to watch them alone and not with the kids. However, this one time I saw one of my daughters’ performing ‘aarti’ while standing in front of the TV. When I saw her, I don’t know what happened and I smashed the TV inside the wall.”

This is reality of secularism in Pakistan, TVs are broken for showing Hindu rituals & people applaud it pic.twitter.com/PXKcs5wcyf — Amit Kumar Sindhi 🇮🇳 (@AMIT_GUJJU) December 28, 2019

Once viral, many criticised Afridi for disrespecting the customs of another religion.

Here Shahid Afridi is making fun of the Hindu ritual of Aarti and everyone’s enjoying but remember how he tweeted on the plight of Uighar muslims just two days ago and everyone forced him to delete? Islam is just an excuse to hide poverty in Pakistanpic.twitter.com/PyXV9e8QkC — Monica (@TrulyMonica) December 28, 2019

and there were claps for this by the audience… — Chinu (@chi_vart) December 29, 2019

This is reality of secularism in Islam. — Basant Ladsaria (@BasantA49182115) December 28, 2019

Which is more irritating Afridi’s comment or anchor’s fake laugh and reaction.. — Shiva (@siva1302) December 28, 2019

The video resurfaced days after Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria claimed that there had been a “few players” in the Pakistan team who targetted him for being a Hindu. Kaneria is the second Hindu player to play for Pakistan and played for the team between 2000 and 2010.

