Monday, December 30, 2019

Viral Video: Shahid Afridi says he smashed TV after daughter imitated ‘aarti’, draws flak online

An old video of Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi boasting about smashing a TV on seeing his daughter perform the "aarti" has gone viral on social media. Netizens called out the cricketer for being disrespectful.

Once viral, many criticised Shahid Afridi for disrespecting the customs of another religion.

An old video of Shahid Afridi, where the Pakistani cricketer is confessing about smashing a television set after seeing his daughter imitate an “Aarti” — a Hindi ritual of worship — has prompted angry reactions online.

The 57-second video, which has gone viral on several social media platform, features Afridi responding to the host when asked if he ever broke a television set.

Recollecting the incident, Afridi says, “I smashed a TV once, because of my wife. Those days daily soaps were quite popular. I had asked my wife to watch them alone and not with the kids. However, this one time I saw one of my daughters’ performing ‘aarti’ while standing in front of the TV. When I saw her, I don’t know what happened and I smashed the TV inside the wall.”

Once viral, many criticised Afridi for disrespecting the customs of another religion.

The video resurfaced days after Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria claimed that there had been a “few players” in the Pakistan team who targetted him for being a Hindu. Kaneria is the second Hindu player to play for Pakistan and played for the team between 2000 and 2010.

