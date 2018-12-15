SRK’s sweet gesture for this couple who went to Mannat after wedding is winning hearts online

For most die-heart Shah Rukh Khan fans, his residence in Mumbai is nothing short of a pilgrimage site. And proving how much they value it, two super fans of the Bollywood Badshah, turned up at his home, Mannat, right after tying the knot to seek blessing! Yes, no matter how crazy it sounds, it really happened.

Twitter user @dhruvp2894 went to King Khan’s house along with his newly wedded wife and posed in signature SRK pose, outside his door. Sharing the photo on the micro-blogging site, he wrote, “They say visit temple after you are hitched, We did it right !!!!”

But what really made this crazy thing even more special for the young couple, as the actor spotted the newlyweds and waved at them! “@iamsrk we know you saw us and waved !!!! Thanks alotttt sirrr!!!! Thanks for making this special day, perfect !!!!” he added.

They say visit temple after you are hitched, We did it right !!!! @iamsrk we know you saw us and waved !!!! Thanks alotttt sirrr!!!! Thanks for making this special day, perfect !!!! pic.twitter.com/IaFnJ6ziVI — dhruvp2894 (@dhruvp2894) December 14, 2018

And if that was not already enough for them and for scores of other SRK fans swooning, the Zero actor, replied and wished them on the site, leaving other fans in a frenzy.

God Bless you. https://t.co/A0a7CQ2PXQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 14, 2018

The reply not only got the groom excited but others jealous, while others now plan to replicate the same on their wedding day. Other fans couldn’t stop praising the actor for his sweet gesture.

Thank you Sir !!!! Couldnt ask for anything better ever !!!! https://t.co/grLjQ0uIsk — dhruvp2894 (@dhruvp2894) December 14, 2018

Check out some reactions to his tweet here:

So to get reply i have to marry .. 😥 n post a photo in front of mannat. 😭 https://t.co/FidfhB60UB — ραყεσℓ 💎 (@chasmish_girl) December 14, 2018

If my man ain’t doing this shit when we get marry then he can gtfo. https://t.co/5Hk7gh4HRi — Kinzaaaa (@0hDangKinza) December 14, 2018

This is what I want. ❤️ https://t.co/BQGDZ51ETw — Muskan Tayal (@tweet_muskan) December 14, 2018

Lucky… I was planning that .. family commitments and lack of leaves didn’t allow me.

But In Sha Allah I’m planning to do this for my 1st year Anniversary. @iamsrk https://t.co/hi2ANf2whT — Habil Mohidin (@IamHabeel) December 14, 2018

Meri wali bhi aisi hi hoNi chahaiye 😍 https://t.co/sJf1JyGB7X — NikhiL (@nikhflix) December 14, 2018

Something i would do 😭😭 https://t.co/SRfFaFSdtm — Hail Hydra⚡ (@its_zaalima) December 14, 2018

I’m so going to do this on my wedding day.😍 Shaaaahhh. Congratulations @dhruvp2894!!!😁 https://t.co/9WA1E9fgAw — shalaka (@Ladylokitook) December 14, 2018

I think we should do something like this @Jumping_Gene @UnTanyacious doesn’t matter if the marriage doesn’t last, we’ll have a reply from SRK https://t.co/FmepsSFRsp — dhara🌹 (@Winkerbell_) December 14, 2018

@iamsrk Such a sweet gesture of acknowledgent. This is why you are loved and respected so much. You made their day. No wonder you are the God for your fans! Best wishes always. https://t.co/KqtVIcssWw — Rashmi (@Dreams98634588) December 14, 2018

So Beautiful couple 😄 Have a happy married life to both of u.❤️ you’ve got blessings from the king though😄 https://t.co/q1Db7Uke20 — shirish chaudhari (@shirishc1996) December 14, 2018