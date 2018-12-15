Toggle Menu
SRK’s sweet gesture for this couple who went to Mannat after wedding is winning hearts online

The reply from Shah Rukh Khan not only got the groom excited but others as well, many who were jealous, while others now plan to replicate the same on their wedding day.

When two die-heart Shah Rukh Khan fan visited his home after their wedding, the actor’s gesture made it truly special for them. (Source: @dhruvp2894)

For most die-heart Shah Rukh Khan fans, his residence in Mumbai is nothing short of a pilgrimage site. And proving how much they value it, two super fans of the Bollywood Badshah, turned up at his home, Mannat, right after tying the knot to seek blessing! Yes, no matter how crazy it sounds, it really happened.

Twitter user @dhruvp2894 went to King Khan’s house along with his newly wedded wife and posed in signature SRK pose, outside his door. Sharing the photo on the micro-blogging site, he wrote, “They say visit temple after you are hitched, We did it right !!!!”

But what really made this crazy thing even more special for the young couple, as the actor spotted the newlyweds and waved at them! “@iamsrk we know you saw us and waved !!!! Thanks alotttt sirrr!!!! Thanks for making this special day, perfect !!!!” he added.

And if that was not already enough for them and for scores of other SRK fans swooning, the Zero actor, replied and wished them on the site, leaving other fans in a frenzy.

The reply not only got the groom excited but others jealous, while others now plan to replicate the same on their wedding day. Other fans couldn’t stop praising the actor for his sweet gesture.

Check out some reactions to his tweet here:

