Shah Rukh Khan’s SASSY REPLY to a troll for staying mum on social issues gets a big THUMBS UP!

Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted a Twitter Q and A session with fans and it was not done with his classic witty responses. (Source: Shah Rukh Khan/ Twitter) Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted a Twitter Q and A session with fans and it was not done with his classic witty responses. (Source: Shah Rukh Khan/ Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan is not only the ‘king of romance’ but also the prince of “wit” and “humour” and his sassy comebacks always take the cake on Twitter. What’s more, he isn’t shy to crack a joke; even at his expense — remember his speech at TED Talks Vancouver or his AIB podcast? Well, fans and haters got a glimpse of his witty and punny side once again during his latest Twitter AMA session held on Wednesday (June 6).

After answering some questions by his fans on the micro-blogging site, he put out a sassy reply for “Salman Khan fan”, who tried to troll the Zero star. The Badshah of Bollywood quipped with a witty one-liner, “Main bhi usse bahut pyaar karta hoon…(I love him a lot too)”.

And if this reply didn’t make his fans go crazy, another funny reply to the person who tried to mock the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor won hearts of SRK fans yet again.

Taking a jibe at the actor, Twitter user @Wenay_Aradhya asked “why he chooses to be silent and doesn’t react to several pertinent issues happening around the globe” – right from the Rohingya crisis to the issues in Kashmir.

“Why don’t u react or give ur views on Kashmir riots..Bengal riots..illegal settlement of Rohingyas, Bangladeshis & Missionary activities of conversions in south India ?? Are u confined only to MAKEUP & Fashion Dress ??? (sic)” the tweet read.

#AskSRK@iamsrk Why don’t u react or give ur views on Kashmir riots..Bengal riots..illegal settlement of Rohingyas, Bangladeshis & Missionary activities of conversions in south India ??

Are u confined only to MAKEUP & Fashion Dress ??? — ಹೇಳ್ಬೇಕು ಅನ್ನಿಸ್ತು!! (@Wenay_Aradhya) June 6, 2018

The 51-year-old actor, who has spoken about how his named gets dragged in different controversies, and how even politically correct answers have landed him into trouble, took a back seat and replied with panache. “I would reply to u but I don’t know if u r appropriately and fashionably dressed for my reply…”

I would reply to u but I don’t know if u r appropriately and fashionably dressed for my reply… https://t.co/r33eNR3fbs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 6, 2018

The reply became the most retweeted and liked tweet from his #AskSRK session with people lauding him for keeping it “cool”.

Here are some other sassy replies from the star.

Main bhi usse bahut pyaar karta hoon… https://t.co/tkEkruA0mm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 6, 2018

OMG OMG I JUST REMEMBERED I HAD THIS DREAM WHERE YOU WERE EXPECTING YOUR 4TH CHILD IT WAS SO CRAZYY AND SWETTTT #AskSRK — RAAZ SRK❤️ (@RazJabra) June 6, 2018

OMG OMG!! Better save AbRam’s clothes just for in case your dream comes true..kaam aa jayenge https://t.co/alixtVHmV6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 6, 2018

@iamsrk Do u ever feel empty? And not content? Not because of work..just like that? Sorry if its bit of a dark question for early morning. #AskSRK — IkraShahRukh💕 (@Ikra4SRK) June 6, 2018

I have three beautiful children and a lovely wife and sister..have no space for empty… https://t.co/TUnx1laomz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 6, 2018

.@iamsrk iamsrk Sorry for ths☹️☹️ i didn’t get one had to do it myself #AskSRK 555 pic.twitter.com/5KGxL9wzPL — Suhail (@Suhail_SRKian) June 6, 2018

Close but won’t pass scrutiny!! https://t.co/mom8bTOFwE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 6, 2018

@iamsrk In love with a girl name – Sandra , from Berlin . Being in distance relationship . Walking with hope in my heart . Need your blessings 🙏 #AskSRK 2 — Charlie (@Iamumeshh) June 6, 2018

Would have been more helpful with her if she was from Bandra, but all the best man https://t.co/Obz7RljSrY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 6, 2018

@iamsrk sir my wife @kratikalla is your fan. She can argue & even fight with anybody just to make sure that #SRK is biggest superstar in Bollywood. a reply to her would be honour for us. #AskSRK — sandeep joshi (@sandeepDcritic) June 6, 2018

Please tell her not to fight… https://t.co/GNwfKP0LnF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 6, 2018

