Shah Rukh Khan’s latest doppelganger is a spitting image of the ‘Pathaan’ actor. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is inarguably one of the biggest superstars of India with a fervent fan following all over the world. The actor also has many lookalikes or doppelgangers who mimic the superstar’s signature poses and go viral from time to time. And the latest lookalike of Shah Rukh that netizens have discovered on Instagram is making many do a double take as he resembles him to the hilt.

Rizwan Khan, who has 17,000 followers on Instagram, has named his handle imsrkdon2. In videos posted on Instagram, he is seen performing at weddings and basking in the glory after the success of the film Pathaan. Rizwan is seen copying the look of Shah Rukh’s latest film Pathaan where he plays a spy. Sporting long hair and a beard, Rizwan’s canny resemblance to the actor may make you do a double take as well.

In one of the videos, he is seen performing to the song ‘Jabra Fan’, a film that was about a man who not only resembles the Bollywood superstar but is also an obsessed fan.

In 2021, a man named Ibrahim Qadri had found overnight fame as he went viral for being a spitting image of Shah Rukh. The man is not only a lookalike of the star but also his fan. The entertainer-social media influencer’s way of paying a tribute to SRK is copying the actor’s look and hairstyles, posing like him and even acting like him. Qadri has amassed more than 4.03 lakh followers on Instagram now.