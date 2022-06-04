Field day for memers as Shah Rukh Khan’s wounded warrior look in Jawan floods internet

After a hiatus of more than three years, Shah Rukh Khan is set to return with a bunch of films this year and next. The King of Bollywood created a huge buzz online on Friday as he announced his pan-India venture, Jawan. Even as the announcement has left die-heart SRK fans excited, a battered image of the star, as seen in the movie’s first look, has flooded Twitter with memes and jokes.

The teaser for the upcoming action-packed Atlee directorial shows SRK armed with a rifle and gun and surrounded by lots of bullets – a far cry from his romantic hero image. With half of his head covered in rugged bandages and bleeding wounds, the Don actor is seen maniacally laughing before saying, “Ready.”

With the release of the teaser for the multi-language, Shah Rukh Khan looks all set for a major comeback with three films lined up, including Pathaan and Dunki.

As film buffs have been busy trying to decode the reason behind his scruffy look, desi memers on Twitter have been having a field day using the images to depict relatable situations.

From references to mothers giving their children a taste of some good old thrashing to a comparison with how wallets look after a few months of use, these relatable memes are sure to crack you up.

We’ve seen this before pic.twitter.com/FL0nTaR1iA — Vivek Gautam (@Imvivek04) June 4, 2022

Cosco tennis ball after 3 days pic.twitter.com/wrjPn9Y1mC — Mayur (@thehumourholic) June 4, 2022

School ID card after few months. pic.twitter.com/iEfaeX89HY — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) June 4, 2022

My wallet after few months 🙂 pic.twitter.com/WPreuCEAvI — 🇮🇳 ज़मींदार इमोजी 🙂🏳️‍🌈 (@Eng_emoji) June 4, 2022

TV remote’s volume-up button glancing from below the fata hua plastic cover. pic.twitter.com/OrIJKn1Nxd — Vishcomical (@vishcomical) June 4, 2022

My belt is watching me buy a new jeans pic.twitter.com/OTuo2ql18m — Dipankar (@Choudhurybabu01) June 4, 2022

SBI ATM Card After 1 Year:- pic.twitter.com/HrVywaRK9R — Amit Jr Mushahary⚡ (@Jr_Mushahary) June 4, 2022

Tobey Maguire in Spiderman vs Green Goblin final fight : pic.twitter.com/P1HXQLGCJ3 — B🅰️rle-G (@Hero_Zumour) June 4, 2022

Me after getting down at Borivali in Virar fast Mumbai Local Train. pic.twitter.com/orDBw78a6t — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 3, 2022

Kuchh nahi vro dhaniya ki jagah pudina le gaya tha. pic.twitter.com/wgnPIiQvSZ — J I G A R (@thatfilmymonk) June 3, 2022

Mom : Idhar aa nahi marungi pic.twitter.com/hW9wEWz3uX — Bawaal (@iamBawaal) June 3, 2022

after studying one chapter of maths from dad pic.twitter.com/ftOLl4JnxG — Prof. GyaanCho (@theHasnainRaza) June 3, 2022

Main meri Maa ko ulta jawaab dene k baad pic.twitter.com/GIPskLTdiz — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) June 3, 2022

Talking about Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is just the tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.