Watch: Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts after special dance performance with kids

There’s a reason Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan is sometimes referred to as the ‘king of hearts’. The actor, who is currently in Australia to receive an honorary degree, was seen going on stage for a special dance performance with a group of children with Down’s Syndrome, and videos of the incident are going viral.

Advertising

Making an appearance at the Indian Film Festival at Melbourne, Khan was seen going on stage to dance with a group of children. He twerked, danced and gave warm hugs to the children during the performance. And the 53-year-old actor not only won the hearts of the children, but also those of the audience and people online.

Khan had joined an impromptu performance by a group of children from a non-profit organisation e.motion21.

Videos of him with his little fans were posted online by the actor’s fan club on Twitter and Instagram, and it quickly got a lot of attention.

The wonderful kids get the warmest hug from SRK in Melbourne ❤️

The most loved superstar around the world. #IFFM #IFFM2019 @IFFMelb pic.twitter.com/qtlpq9ZEy0 — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 8, 2019

Here is another video of King Khan as he dances along with the special kids ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xso5iEV8Gi — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 8, 2019

King Khan spends time with the special kids and dances along with them. It’s the Best thing you will see on internet today ❤️ #IFFM2019 #IFFM @IFFMelb pic.twitter.com/YV51USsCEQ — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 8, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan was in Melbourne to receive the Honorary Doctorate of Letters at La Trobe University for the humanitarian work he has done through Meer Foundation.

#SRK:’I experienced firsthand the superficiality of social values that place a woman’s appearance before her inner worth. I wanted to subvert that idea – to create a space where a woman can be freed of these archaic notions, and the true source of her beauty could be celebrated.’ pic.twitter.com/JxAnm3o7K8 — La Trobe University (@latrobe) August 9, 2019

Today @latrobe announced the Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship to provide a life-changing opportunity for a female researcher from India – aligned to @iamsrk‘s leadership on social justice causes and women’s empowerment | Read more: https://t.co/NMoCbVTPtE pic.twitter.com/tNaI8rmV5k — La Trobe News (@latrobenews) August 9, 2019

After receiving his honorary degree, the university also announced a new scholarship in his name that will provide an opportunity for a female researcher from India.