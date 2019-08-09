Watch: Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts after special dance performance with kids

Toggle Menu
Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts after special dance performance with kids

Making an appearance at the Indian Film Festival at Melbourne, Khan was seen going on stage to dance with a group of children. He twerked, danced and gave warm hugs to the performers.

Videos of him sharing an adorable moment with his little fans were posted online by his popular Fanclub on Twitter and Instagram, and it quickly garnered all the attention online.

There’s a reason Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan is sometimes referred to as the ‘king of hearts’. The actor, who is currently in Australia to receive an honorary degree, was seen going on stage for a special dance performance with a group of children with Down’s Syndrome, and videos of the incident are going viral.

Making an appearance at the Indian Film Festival at Melbourne, Khan was seen going on stage to dance with a group of children. He twerked, danced and gave warm hugs to the children during the performance. And the 53-year-old actor not only won the hearts of the children, but also those of the audience and people online.

Khan had joined an impromptu performance by a group of children from a non-profit organisation e.motion21.

Videos of him with his little fans were posted online by the actor’s fan club on Twitter and Instagram, and it quickly got a lot of attention.

Shah Rukh Khan was in Melbourne to receive the Honorary Doctorate of Letters at La Trobe University for the humanitarian work he has done through Meer Foundation.

After receiving his honorary degree, the university also announced a new scholarship in his name that will provide an opportunity for a female researcher from India.

