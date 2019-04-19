Shah Rukh Khan had the sweetest reply to Anupam Kher and fans are nostalgic

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayega – the 90’s superhit film – creates nostalgia among fans and stars who have acted in the movie. Recently, actor Anupam Kher and Shah Rukh Khan had an adorable conversation on Twitter and Hindi fans of the 90s were taken down memory lane.

As it happened, Kher who is busy with his US series New Amsterdam in New York, was missing King Khan aka his on-screen son. He shared a moment from their film on the microblogging site.

“Mere Pyaare @iamsrk !! bas aise hi !! New York mein tumhari achanak yaad ayi (My dearest SRK, just like that, I was missing you in New York) We have had some great times together. And then we all grew up!! Love and prayers always.😍#DilwaleDulhaniyaLeJayenge,” the senior actor tweeted.

मेरे प्यारे @iamsrk !! बस ऐसे ही!! न्यू यॉर्क में तुम्हारी अचानक याद आयी। We have had some great times together. And then we all grew up!! Love and prayers always.😍#DilwaleDulhaniyaLeJayenge pic.twitter.com/GDrJnZCKca — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 17, 2019

Seeing the iconic scene from the hit 1995 film, King Khan was left emotional. In his response, SRK had a sweet reply referring him as ‘Daddy Cool’ and tweeted, “Arre nahi Daddy Cool! ‘Grow up’ hon aapke dushman. Hum dono ka dil to baccha hai ji (Our hearts are still young). Come back home let’s start with snakes and ladders and we can move to making sand castles in the air. Miss you.”

Arre nahi Daddy Cool! ‘Grow up’ hon aapke dushman. Hum dono ka dil to baccha hai ji. Come back home let’s start with snakes and ladders and we can move to making sand castles in the air. Miss you. https://t.co/asgWd1N5Cb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 18, 2019

The actor promised to meet as soon as he’s back.

The duo have worked on numerous films like Darr, Chahaat, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Veer-Zaara and Pehli among others, as father and son. With the hilarious gif of ‘Raj and his Pops’ doing the signature high-fiving and hugging, Tweeple loved it.

