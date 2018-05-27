Happy Birthday, AbRam: Twitterati flood wishes for Shah Rukh Khan’s son

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest child AbRam has turned five today (May 27). (Source: BCCI) Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest child AbRam has turned five today (May 27). (Source: BCCI)

It goes without saying that people are obsessed with Bollywood. This, however, is not limited only to actors or their films but is also true for their children as well. There is a lot of curiosity surrounding star kids and perhaps topping the list is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest child AbRam Khan. The fact that he is adorable and cute needs no retelling. His pictures are splashed over the social media almost regularly where the little one does not seem comfortable in front of the camera. People adore him and it is no surprise that on his birthday, people have taken to social media to wish him the best of everything.

While one wrote, “In Overseas, AbRam is more popular than some of our bollywood actors. Happy Birthday AbRam,” another wrote, “Happy Birthday litle superstar who has more fan than latest and current superstar in Bollywood. Happy Birthday Abram.” Some even wrote that cuteness in his “genes” and shared adorable pictures and videos of him.

Here are the tweets.

Celebrating Abram’s birthday will be like…

“Happy Birthday AbRam” pic.twitter.com/0iU2CwfsT2 — Swati Magdaline (@SwatiMagdaline) May 26, 2018

@iamsrk you always enjoys AbRam ‘s company n AbRam enjoy yours masha Allah my cutepie ❤

Happy Birthday AbRam pic.twitter.com/zTVFvtCxby — 🌼SRK’s ZEROine 😘🌼 (@_samia_Khan) May 26, 2018

Cutest Father – Son Conversation❤️❤️❤️ Happy Birthday AbRam pic.twitter.com/ZzbfYzlrdj — HAPPY_B’DAY ☆PAPA & AbRAM☆ (@SRKsNainu) May 26, 2018

Cuteness runs in genes! ❤️

Happy Birthday AbRam pic.twitter.com/e68iw0ksyS — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) May 26, 2018

Favorite Pic😍😘❤ Happy Birthday AbRam pic.twitter.com/KH61nZ7fiG — King Of Bollywood (@asrafulalam2011) May 26, 2018

AbRam Ka Birthday hoye Balle Balle

Happy Birthday AbRam

pic.twitter.com/bn0e2GlXE3 — ℣αɱριя౯ (@SRKsCombatant) May 26, 2018

Wish you a many many Happy Return Of The Day Abram 🎂🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/zb38UJKrJk — SHAH RUKH KHAN (@SHAH_SRKian) May 26, 2018

In Overseas, AbRam is more popular than some of our bollywood actors 😂😂😂 Happy Birthday AbRam — ρяαтєєк🔥 (@PK_SRKzFanboy) May 26, 2018

“”Cuteness Ki Dukan😍😘

AbRam Khan””…😉😉 Happy Birthday AbRam pic.twitter.com/gwaXJnLWgJ — Nida Haque❤ (@SRKsNida) May 26, 2018

Happy Birthday litle superstar who has more fan than latest and current superstar in Bollywood. Happy Birthday Abram. — Mrs. Shah Rukh Khan (@SRKkiSoni) May 27, 2018

On the occasion of AbRam’s birthday, Gauri Khan recently shared an adorable picture of him and wrote “Happy bday, my gorgeous.” Shah Rukh frequently shares pictures of AbRam and himself and much like the tweets suggest, he indeed is taking after his father. Just a week ago, it was Suhana’s birthday and both Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan had taken to social media to share a birthday post for their daughter.

