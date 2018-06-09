‘Will SRK go to Pakistan?’: Shah Rukh Khan gets trolled as cousin Noor Jehan contests elections in Peshawar

Noor Jehan, Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin visited him twice in India, and those photos are going viral too. (Source: File photo) Noor Jehan, Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin visited him twice in India, and those photos are going viral too. (Source: File photo)

It is not uncommon for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to find himself embroiled in controversies or face backlash on social media. And Friday (June 8) was no different when Twitter trolls tried to take a jibe at him after all the buzz about his cousin contesting elections in Pakistan on social media.

According to Pakistani daily Express Tribune, Noor Jehan, Shah Rukh Khan’s paternal cousin will be contesting the upcoming general elections from a Peshawar constituency. The news spread like wildfire and grabbed many eyeballs, more so for King Khan’s connection with the contestant. Many latched at the opportunity to question his loyalty towards India.

In a series of rants and tweets filled with profanity, many even photoshopped images of the Bollywood actor with Pakistani flag and circulated online. While some highlighted his “love for Pakistan” by stating how he chose Pakistani players for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, others opined about Pakistani actor Mahira Khan in Raees after the Uri terror attack and called it an evidence for him not being a true “patriot”. What’s more, some even asked if he would “campaign for her”.

Sample these:

@iamsrk I heard that ur sister is contesting for elections in Pakistan? Is this true ?? You earn money here in India and ur sister wants to contest for power in enemy state Pakistan ? Why ? What’s the agenda ? #AskSRK — CSS Krishna Kasturi (@kasturikr) June 8, 2018

अच्छा तभी ,यह पाकिस्तान -पाकिस्तान करता रहता हैं 😸😸 — Jack Watson (@perryellsss) June 8, 2018

Oh that is why this man loves Pakistan so much. — Mayank Mani (@BeingMmani) June 8, 2018

I know SRK has reason to love Pakistan…He should contest there too… — Debashish basyas (@DBasyas) June 7, 2018

Congrats @iamsrk but ek kaam krna Pakistan chle jao & wapas kbhi mt aana India#SRKPakistani https://t.co/BOK8QfL19n — J A G R I T I (@Being_Jagriti_) June 8, 2018

ye rishta kya kehlata hai hai…? shahrukh must go to pak…….for campaigning re.. — Ankur Verma (@VedantHindustan) June 8, 2018

will Sharukh too go to Pakistan to contest elections? — MOHANKUMAR K (@kumarkm53) June 8, 2018

Family before nation..no wonder the charity shows are done for every natural disaster in Pakistan,never India by SRK https://t.co/uT839wNUd4 — Pretti (@prettispecial1) June 8, 2018

“I hope people support me in the same way they support Shah Rukh Khan,” says Noor Jehan Guess What? She is SRK’s Cousin ! Any doubts on his quick Help to Pakistan during Floods ? — Dark Matter (@DARKMATTER1008) June 8, 2018

And one wonders about Islamist / ISI control of #Bollywood ?

Dear @iamsrk would you be chanting #Pakistan Jindabad or not? How much Paki influence you and rest of Bollywood carries? https://t.co/K3pi7CYp42 — Ashok (@singhak) June 8, 2018

Damn it……Why the good news suppressed Shah Rukh Khan ?

Dear #Bollywood Kathua is not dead-end, lets start a campaign for @iamsrk ‘s cousin Noor Jehan in #Pakistan https://t.co/zwWVbQcxR1 — Abhijit Chatterjee (@abhijitc4) June 8, 2018

Srk wanted Pak players in IPL even after attacks on India. Srk was partying after 2 Days of Mumbai blast@iamsrk said India is Intolerant Srk’s family members are contesting elections in Pakistan. RT if u feel Terrorist Srk should be thrown to Pakistan @SRKsWarrior1__ pic.twitter.com/YeVZNNQvGu — Deνιℓ (@ibeingdevil__) June 7, 2018

However, his fans took a stand against the trolls.

What is there to feel ashamed if SRK’s cousins live in Pak and 1 of his cousin sister is going to join politics of her country? Rather reply positively without showing outrage and wish best for her. Pakistan se ho ya USA se, achhi kaam kare aur SRK ki naam roshan kare. #NoorJahan — Harry (@SRKsDevil_) June 8, 2018

Why there’s so much fuss about SRK’s cousin contesting elections in Pak? Like why? Before partition, we all were together, so maybe her family decided to stay that side of the border n SRK’s family came this side. Isme itna kya hungama — SHREYA✨ (@ShreyaJha_29) June 8, 2018

What’s wrong having relatives on the other side of the border?&what this has to do with SRK?NoorJahan is proud Pakistani first uska haq ha election mein participate Karne ka Lekin nhi SRK ko anti nationalist bolna ha Pak ko degrade karna hai&hatred spread Karna ha #PatheticPeople https://t.co/XvhlbHzDHf — Farwa 🌸 (@farwazaidi458) June 7, 2018

Listen Shah Rukh Khan has nothing to do with all this… You have no right to drag his name in all this. Many Indians have their relatives in Pakistan and many of them might be in politics also so there’s nothing wrong… — Mohini (@93mohini) June 8, 2018

What’s wrong with having relatives in Pakistan? Why do you guys have to find a way or another to spread hate all the time. Why does every little thing have to be judged like this. 🙄 — Maryam VD 👑 (@TheMaryamVD) June 7, 2018

Half of delhiites….including me n all my friends….have our great grand fathers n families come from pakistan to settle here….we still have connections der….wats the big deal…. — Lovey Singh (@jasdeepjdp) June 7, 2018

Jehan, who will be contesting from PK-77 constituency as an Independent, was quoted by the Express Tribune: “I want to work for women’s empowerment… I’d like to focus on the problems in my constituency.”

Her brother Mansoor, who is leading her election campaign, said their family had been a part of the Khudai Khidmatgar movement of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, popularly known as Bacha Khan. “We have a political legacy attached to the family,” she said. He also highlighted that his sister had earlier served as a councillor.

