SRK’s reply to fan impressed over Anjaam’s dangerous car stunt is winning hearts online

It did not take long for the post to go viral and soon the actor himself responded to the tweet. "Oh dear!! Why can’t I just travel in cars & trains like normal ppl do! Please don’t try this at home or anywhere," wrote Khan.

“I will never stop being amazed at how SRK pulled this stunt off in which he comes out of the trunk of a taxi and climbs around it as he dances on its roof and bonnet,” tweeted the user. (Source: Twitter)

When it comes to Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is a name that is known worldwide and his fans exist in almost in all countries. While the actor began his career with the television series Fauji, he made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with Deewana and continued to give big hits such as Darr, Baazigar (1993) and many more.

Praising the actor’s performance in the 1994 movie Anjaam, which completes 25 years, a fan tweeted a specific scene from the movie where the actor can be seen singing and dancing on top of a taxi.

“I will never stop being amazed at how SRK pulled this stunt off in which he comes out of the trunk of a taxi and climbs around it as he dances on its roof and bonnet…all while lip-syncing too. He makes it look so easy when it’s quite dangerous in reality.”

Watch the video here:

It did not take long for the video to go viral and soon the actor himself responded to the post. “Oh dear!! Why can’t I just travel in cars & trains like normal ppl do! Please don’t try this at home or anywhere.,” tweeted Khan.

Clearly, Khan’s response left many impressed. “This uniqueness of @iamsrk sir makes me a huge fan,” read a tweet on the viral post.

