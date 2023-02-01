scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

Shaadi.com reacts to Nagaland minister’s cheeky tweet: ‘Offer still open’

This is not the first time that Shaadi.com has urged the 42-year-old minister to avail their services.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna AlongAlong has often asserted his wish of staying single.

Temjen Imna Along, who is currently serving as Nagaland’s minister of higher education and tribal affairs, often jokes about not being married even after reaching past what is considered the traditional age to get married.

On Monday, the 42-year-old minister tweeted a photo of himself in which he is seen relaxingly sitting on a plush seat at a theatre.

ALSO READ |‘Irony is dead’: Netizens amused to find IIT-IIM Shaadi founder not from either institute

While sharing this picture, Along tagged Anupam Mittal, the founder of the online wedding service Shaadi.com and wrote, “Guess! Is the sofa relaxing with me or am I relaxing with the Sofa? P.S: The Chair besides me is empty because I didn’t accept ⁦@AnupamMittal⁩ Ji’s offer yet. By the way I am watching Avatar 😜”.

In response to this cheeky tweet, Shaadi.com commented, “Happy to help 👀 then she won’t be so-far 🤭”. Anupam Mittal also commented in the post and wrote, “Offer still open 💜”.

The offer Mittal is referencing to goes back to July 2022, when Mittal had offered Along to make use of matchmaking services offered by Shaadi.com. Back then, Along had deflected this offer by saying that he is waiting for 57-year-old Salmaan Khan to get married first.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
Delhi Confidential: New Parliament building almost ready, MPs turn emotio...
Delhi Confidential: New Parliament building almost ready, MPs turn emotio...
Risks to growth: Entrenched inflation and depreciating rupee
Risks to growth: Entrenched inflation and depreciating rupee

Along has often asserted his wish of staying single. Last year on the occasion of World Population day he urged people to join the “singles movement”, while also making a call for judicious and informed choices about childbearing.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-02-2023 at 10:27 IST
Next Story

Iran court jails dancing pair for 10 years

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | We explain what Nirmala Sitharaman announces today as she speaks
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close