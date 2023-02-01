Shaadi.com reacts to Nagaland minister’s cheeky tweet: ‘Offer still open’

Temjen Imna Along, who is currently serving as Nagaland’s minister of higher education and tribal affairs, often jokes about not being married even after reaching past what is considered the traditional age to get married.

On Monday, the 42-year-old minister tweeted a photo of himself in which he is seen relaxingly sitting on a plush seat at a theatre.

While sharing this picture, Along tagged Anupam Mittal, the founder of the online wedding service Shaadi.com and wrote, “Guess! Is the sofa relaxing with me or am I relaxing with the Sofa? P.S: The Chair besides me is empty because I didn’t accept ⁦@AnupamMittal⁩ Ji’s offer yet. By the way I am watching Avatar 😜”.

Happy to help 👀 then she won’t be so-far 🤭 — Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) January 31, 2023

In response to this cheeky tweet, Shaadi.com commented, “Happy to help 👀 then she won’t be so-far 🤭”. Anupam Mittal also commented in the post and wrote, “Offer still open 💜”.

The offer Mittal is referencing to goes back to July 2022, when Mittal had offered Along to make use of matchmaking services offered by Shaadi.com. Back then, Along had deflected this offer by saying that he is waiting for 57-year-old Salmaan Khan to get married first.

Along has often asserted his wish of staying single. Last year on the occasion of World Population day he urged people to join the “singles movement”, while also making a call for judicious and informed choices about childbearing.