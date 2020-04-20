‘A sea of pink’: Images of a flock of flamingos at Mumbai creek go viral

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 30,000 views and several comments. Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 30,000 views and several comments.

While the ongoing lockdown has resulted in shutting down of operations around the world, the sudden calm has resulted in several animals and birds reclaiming their space in nature. While reduced pollution saw fish and swans returning to the Venice canal, in Maharashtra, a large flock of flamingos gathered at a creek near Navi Mumbai.

Several pictures and videos of the mesmerising sight were shared on social media by many, including businessman Harsh Goenka. “While humans are locked inside, flamingos are putting in quite a spectacular show for the residents of Seawoods Complex in Nerul, Navi Mumbai,” he tweeted. Pictures of the occurrence were also shared by actor Raveena Tandon, with a caption that read, “A sea of pink.”

Watch the video here:

While humans are locked inside, flamingos are putting in quite a spectacular show for the residents of Seawoods Complex in Nerul, Navi Mumbai ! pic.twitter.com/wYyIxo92Ch — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 16, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 30,000 views and prompted several comments. “Is it possible that #Coronavirus is the antibody of the earth vaccinating itself from the humanvirus,” wrote a user. Another tweeted, “Imagine, what will happen to these beautiful creatures once humans are out of their cages!”

Amazing sight…The world post Covid should dedicate a month like this for nature healing… https://t.co/m9Gi2wXVJX — ANANT BENGANI (@anantbengani) April 19, 2020

A Sight to Behold!. It’s almost magical to witness how a reduced human presence can revive the beauty of mother Nature. https://t.co/cyPlZYHYf9 — Sanjiv Agarwal🇮🇳 (@SanjivAg) April 19, 2020

We are guest on this planet not its master. Hope this #LockDown fits this thought clearly in our mind.

No one likes captivity , neither us neither them https://t.co/4Rqb04QWkL — Muskan Kansal (@MuskanKansal4) April 17, 2020

Nature at best may be after so many years. It’s true, mother earth is healing herself, in her own ways. https://t.co/1Zc8Pxi3ZW — Santosh Kumar Yadav (@Sanntoshus) April 17, 2020

