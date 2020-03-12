Follow Us:
Thursday, March 12, 2020
Must Read

As Sensex, Nifty plummet amid coronavirus scare, netizens cope the losses with relatable memes

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, it sent shock waves in the stock markets across the globe and even in India it left Dalal Street in a bloodbath.

Published: March 12, 2020 2:53:45 pm
stock market crash, sensex crash, coronavirus stock market, sensex nifty crash, global stock market, bse crash, sensex today, coronavirus pandemic, viral news Domestic benchmarks fell the most on record in terms of biggest single-day fall.

Global markets plunged on Thursday as worries deepened over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed nearly 4,300 lives so far across the world. In India, the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their losses and slipped over 7.5 per cent.

Domestic markets suffered worst single-day losses as investors turned jittery after World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic, triggering travel bans globally, and sending shock waves across global financial markets. The S&P BSE Sensex slipped as much as 2,707.39 points (7.58 per cent) to 32,990.01 during the late morning deals on Thursday, the most in over 17-months. Similarly, the Nifty 50 too, slipped below the key 10,000-mark for the first time in two years, as it crashed -809.75 points (7.74 per cent) to hit an intraday low of 9,648.65.

From a high of 42,273 hit on January 20, the Sensex, is now down by 20 per cent. All the Sensex stocks continued to trade in the negative zone. As there was a a bloodbath on Dalal Street and stock market bulldozed, investors and brokers were left in a frenzy online. As social media trends were dominated by #StockMarketCrash2020, #Sensex and #Nifty, people couldn’t stop sharing memes and GIFs to aptly describe their feeling.

The rupee slipped nearly 70 paise to 74.34 against US dollar in the morning trade on Thursday. The domestic currency had settled at 73.6425 against the greenback on Wednesday.

From banks to aviation industries and oil prices, everything was severely affected by the coronavirus around the globe.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 12: Latest News

Advertisement