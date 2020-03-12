As Sensex, Nifty plummet amid coronavirus scare, netizens cope the losses with relatable memes

Global markets plunged on Thursday as worries deepened over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed nearly 4,300 lives so far across the world. In India, the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their losses and slipped over 7.5 per cent.
Domestic markets suffered worst single-day losses as investors turned jittery after World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic, triggering travel bans globally, and sending shock waves across global financial markets. The S&P BSE Sensex slipped as much as 2,707.39 points (7.58 per cent) to 32,990.01 during the late morning deals on Thursday, the most in over 17-months. Similarly, the Nifty 50 too, slipped below the key 10,000-mark for the first time in two years, as it crashed -809.75 points (7.74 per cent) to hit an intraday low of 9,648.65.
From a high of 42,273 hit on January 20, the Sensex, is now down by 20 per cent. All the Sensex stocks continued to trade in the negative zone. As there was a a bloodbath on Dalal Street and stock market bulldozed, investors and brokers were left in a frenzy online. As social media trends were dominated by #StockMarketCrash2020, #Sensex and #Nifty, people couldn’t stop sharing memes and GIFs to aptly describe their feeling.
#Sensex 2400 Points down#Nifty 729 down#banknifty 2150 down https://t.co/RgdUnt0UZy
— Tanveer Khan AAP (@AapKaTanu) March 12, 2020
Investor’s out side dalal streets#sensex pic.twitter.com/RkhHEyt7cG
— Pritesh Shah (@priteshshah_) March 12, 2020
Indian markets today:#StockMarketCrash2020 pic.twitter.com/nzBRovOQ5T
— MunNaa 🥳 (@Munnaa09) March 12, 2020
Me Watching stock market today #StockMarketCrash2020 pic.twitter.com/CX10sBX5CI
— Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) March 12, 2020
Me checking my stock portfolio right now 😭 #Sensex #Nifty pic.twitter.com/EkHFECo1o6
— Atul Karmarkar (@atulkarmarkar) March 12, 2020
Stock market to corona virus!!#COVID19 #sensex pic.twitter.com/6qwd9r9vun
— himanshu maheshwari💧 (@KakaniHimanshu) March 12, 2020
Me to @BSEIndia :#Sensex pic.twitter.com/cOIdQxkGox
— MONEYश ²⁶ (@MrMONEYsh) March 12, 2020
— सौरभ (@skj8728) March 12, 2020
#StockMarketCrash2020 stock market right now.. pic.twitter.com/kTSdGiB4e9
— Anmol (@twettrust) March 12, 2020
#StockMarketCrash2020 sensex to my portfolio pic.twitter.com/OaxA7LE3De
— Ashish (@Ashish28875607) March 12, 2020
Traders looking at #Nifty.#Sensex https://t.co/5E5sVV1TdB
— Banglar Gorbo Mamata #BGM (@BengalBachao) March 12, 2020
Me…after checking my stock portfolio #StockMarket pic.twitter.com/8c3gOVMyOp
— Arjun.. (@iamZoomie) March 12, 2020
Checks Portfolio after a month pic.twitter.com/p9FoElgnNH
— Himanshu G. (@_HimanshuG) March 12, 2020
put option sellers#Nifty pic.twitter.com/4kre1nqGpE
— Rajamani (@trendandfriend) March 12, 2020
#stockmarketcrash this month by #Corona effect.
Hope all are safe with their money.#Sensex #StockMarket pic.twitter.com/Td84nYqpmk
— Mitul Shah (@MitulSShah) March 12, 2020
Dont worry . Be happy. #StockMarket pic.twitter.com/4hflTn9n9f
— Anupam Gupta (@anupamkota) March 12, 2020
Stock traders while making calls today… #nifty #sensex https://t.co/LzozJwBaHg
— Satish Bathija (@satishbathija) March 12, 2020
The rupee slipped nearly 70 paise to 74.34 against US dollar in the morning trade on Thursday. The domestic currency had settled at 73.6425 against the greenback on Wednesday.
From banks to aviation industries and oil prices, everything was severely affected by the coronavirus around the globe.
