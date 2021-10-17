‘Don’t want to beg’: Spirited elderly woman selling pens to earn a living wins hearts online

While there is no dearth of negativity in the virtual world, there are still some people who love to harness the power of social media to do good. Recently, an Instagram user from Pune did the same and shared the story of an elderly woman who chose to live her life with dignity and cheer. The post has turned out to be quite an inspiration for many.

Shikha Rathi, founder of sustainable clothing brand The ReUp Studio, was recently out with her friend when they came across a woman, Ratan, whom she described as a “real life hero and champion”. The spirited senior citizen refused to take assistance from others and, instead, chose to sell pens to sustain herself.

The open cardboard box in her hand was full of blue pens priced at Rs 10, along with a note that read, “I don’t want to beg,” adding, “Thank You. Bless You”.

Sharing a photo of the elderly woman flashing a toothless grin with the box in her hand, Rathi wrote: “Ratan was overjoyed and we could see gratitude and kindness in her eyes! She thanked us and didn’t even push us further to purchase more pens from her!”

“Her integrity along with her sweet smile, kind heart and her joyful attitude made me purchase more pens from her!” the businesswoman added.

Informing others that Ratan can be found on Pune’s MG Road, Rathi urged others too to interact with her and purchase her pens. “It will definitely bring a smile to your face!” she said.

The post received plenty of positive feedback and while many thanked Rathi for posting about the woman, others said they couldn’t wait to meet her.