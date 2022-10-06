scorecardresearch
Senior woman breaks into dance as popular MGR song plays on moving bus. Watch video

The carefree woman has won hearts online by instantly grooving to the song and defying age stereotypes.

senior woman dances to MGR song, senior woman dances in bus, woman dances in Tamil Nadu bus, indian expressA BBC Tamil video, shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu, shows the woman enthusiastically making moves inside the private bus.

Music instantly brightens up people’s mood and enthrals them. A blithe-spirited senior woman was overwhelmed with joy as she stayed attuned to a popular MGR song while travelling on a bus in Tamil Nadu. The carefree woman has won hearts online by instantly grooving to the song and defying age stereotypes.

A BBC Tamil video, shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu, shows the woman enthusiastically making moves inside the private bus. She holds a hand bag on her wrist and turns in between while dancing. Meanwhile, other passengers are seen unmindful of her dance. The Tamil song “Naan maanthoppil Nindrirunthen” song is heard in the background.

ALSO READ |WATCH: Millions are watching this elderly woman dance to an old Hindi song

Watch the video here:

The song is from the 1965 movie Enga Veetu Pillai, in which legendary actor M G Ramachandran acted. As per the text insert in the video, it was captured from Pollachi in Coimbatore. “Age no bar Place no bar Enjoy every moment of life Just see the video to learn this beautiful life lesson from a senior woman grooving in a bus in Tamil Nadu on a popular MGR song 😊❤️ #Thursdaymotivation video @bbctamil,” Sahu tweeted.

The senior woman’s dance delighted netizens and many praised her attitude. A Twitter user commented, “Rolling with a favorite number as the bus rolls make the journey, lively.” Another user wrote, “Wish more and more people could be like her, revealing in her own bliss, carefree and living life to the full.” “Age is just a number , it’s all about mindset and attitude,” wrote a third.

Videos featuring senior citizens performing impromptu dances often gain traction online. An elderly woman was recently caught on camera breaking into a tango dance while waiting for a train. She was seen holding a walker and engrossed in dancing while people moved past her.

