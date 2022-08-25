scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Watch: This video of senior citizens enjoying at a park have won hearts online

In the video, shared by Instagram account pala_achayan_achayathees, two elderly women clad in set mundu are seen swinging joyfully.

Time and again, several people have proven that age is just a number. When it comes to engaging in fun activities, one should not deter, rather relish the joy despite the age. Making it real, three elderly people from Kerala were seen in a video having fun at what seems to be a park.

In the video, shared by Instagram account pala_achayan_achayathees, two elderly women clad in set mundu are seen swinging joyfully. Another elderly man is also seen enjoying his ride on a seesaw installed opposite to the swing. The “Thumbi Vaa Thumbakudathin” song from Malayalam movie Olangal playing in the background adds vigour to the video.

“Age is merely a digit,” read the caption of the video in Malayalam. The clip shared four days ago has garnered more than 48,900 views so far. The comments section is replete with red heart emojis.

In February this year, a 62-year-old woman, Nagaratnamma from Karnataka’s Bangalore defied stereotypes by climbing the second highest peak in Kerala, Agasthyarkoodam, in Thiruvananthapuram. She was seen smiling gleefully after rope climbing with two men.

Before that, a 72-year-old woman from Kerala’s Palakkad left netizens stunned with her ziplining video. She was seen ziplining fearlessly in a park, clad in a traditional Kerala saree.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 08:07:16 pm
