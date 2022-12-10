Senior citizen engrossed in singing ‘Tum Hi Aana’ on train wins hearts online. Watch video

People listen to music to kill boredom while travelling on the train and some passengers play songs out loud to pass time. An elderly man listening to the song ‘Tum Hi Aana’ from the film Marjaavaan got caught up in the song, started beating his fingers to the rhythm, and began singing it. The man’s antics left netizens touched.

The clip shared by Twitter user @Gulzar_Sahab shows the man seated on the window seat holding a bag in his lap. While the song is heard playing in the background, the elderly man nods his head to the lyrics. The elderly man, who seems to be a music lover, sings along, keeping himself entertained.

“Listening to the song played in train, the grandfather also started singing,” Sahab captioned the clip. Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 68,000 views on Twitter.

The clip struck a chord with netizens. A user commented saying the elderly man was spotted in Vapi railway station, Gujarat. The comment read, “Have seen him at Vapi station. He himself plays the songs on his music player and sings along. Makes everyone happy around him with his singing.” Another user wrote, “Great to see him so well updated with latest songs.”

The song was composed by Payal Dev, written by Kunaal Verma and sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starred in the song.

In June last year, Prof V K Tripathi, a retired IIT professor, won hearts online as he sang ‘Khuda Kare Ki Mohabbat Mein’ by Talat Aziz for his wife on her birthday.