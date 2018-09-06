‘Love wins’: Netizens cheer as Supreme Court legalises same-sex relationships

The Supreme Court of India decriminalised the controversial Section 377, which made homosexuality a crime in the country. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul) The Supreme Court of India decriminalised the controversial Section 377, which made homosexuality a crime in the country. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

The Supreme Court decriminalised consensual sex between two adults irrespective of their gender Thursday. A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising Justices Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, unanimously delivered the judgment after hearing an array of petitions challenging the criminalisation of homosexuality.

The much-awaited verdict sparked celebrations among the LGBTQI community. In the verdict, the apex court said that the LGBTQ community possesses the same fundamental rights as other citizens.

From filmmakers to sports personalities, the verdict was celebrated by all. Here’s how people reacted to the verdict online:

Well done Supreme Court.

You have finally got the government out of our bedroom.

Now, for the kitchen. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) September 6, 2018

Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back! 👍👍👍💪💪💪🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZOXwKmKDp5 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 6, 2018

There are moments that makes one feel proud of its judicial system. This is one of them. Thank you SC for decriminalising Homosexuality. Equal rights to love. Yayyyy! #Section377 #Section377Verdict — ruchi kokcha (@ruchikokcha) September 6, 2018

Whao ! Just Whao ! What was natural and beautiful is now also legal . https://t.co/RfZjjIrdEs — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) September 6, 2018

Till yesterday, India was at -1 regarding LGBTQ+ rights.

Today, we are at 0.

Let’s hope, sometime in the near future, we score a +1.#Section377 — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) September 6, 2018

Thank You So Much Supreme Court For Letting All Of Us Know That We Are Actually Living In A Progressive Society. Yes, After A Long Time !! 🌈 #Section377Verdict #RIPSection377 — Samir Abbas (@TheSamirAbbas) September 6, 2018

So much love and positivity on timeline today. Never thought I will see this day again on Twitter. #Section377 & #Section377Verdict indeed brought us all together.

Shine on! 🌈✨ — Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) September 6, 2018

Today onwards, in the world’s largest democracy two adults can love regardless their gender and orientation. Love does not know it’s limits. #Section377 #377Verdict #LGBT #SupremeCourt — Fluttershy (@pujaparekh) September 6, 2018

I AM SO HAPPY. HOMOSEXUALITY IS NO LONGER A CRIME IN INDIA. I’M CRYING. CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL THE ONES WHO FOUGHT FOR IT. CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US. I’M SO HAPPY. LOVE WINS EVERYONE 💜#Section377 — Nayo 💫 (@nayoxx) September 6, 2018

One more step forward towards better society. Before departure #cjidipakmishra has made sure, no mess is left behind. RIP #Section377 — Ravish Bharti (@ravishbharti) September 6, 2018

Congratulations India!!! The Supreme Court of india is truly Honourable in each of our hearts today. Can’t imagine I lived to see this day! #Section377Verdict 🌈🌈🌈 — SSM (@SwatySMalik) September 6, 2018

Bye, #Section377

Love – 1

Homophobia and hatred – 0 — Swati Mehta (@Swaahti) September 6, 2018

Great day for our democracy! Just so happy! #section377. A giant step towards equality for all. — Hemal (@007_hemal) September 6, 2018

#Section377 a barbaric law imposed by British Indian government is finally rooted out from the system. Well done to our supreme court for looking into the future and taking a huge step in making India a place for everybody irrespective of any factor. #Section377Verdict — Pranesh Dutta (@Praneshdutta) September 6, 2018

Love is Love is Love is Love is Love is Love Love is Love is Love is Love is Love is Love Love is Love is Love is Love is Love is Love Love is Love is Love is Love is Love is Love Love is Love is Love is Love is Love is Love Love is Love is Love is Love 🌈🌈🌈🌈 #Section377 — Braxton (@braxtonryn) September 6, 2018

#Section377

Being a gay is not a crime and therefore we should all support this Decision because if a human doesn’t respect a human so who will do that. — Aakash Parveen (@aakashpdutta) September 6, 2018

After years of protests and appeals, the top court has finally struck down a colonial-era law that makes homosexual acts punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

