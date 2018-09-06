Follow Us:
Thursday, September 06, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

‘Love wins’: Netizens cheer as Supreme Court legalises same-sex relationships

While delivering the historic verdict, the apex court underlined that the LGBTQ community possesses the same human and fundamental rights as other citizens.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 6, 2018 1:35:18 pm
section 377, section 377 verdict, decriminalise homosexuality, supreme court of india, supreme court section 377 review, lgbtqia community india, decriminalise homosexuality, same sex marriage, india gay sex laws, section 377 abolishment, india news, indian express, social media news, india news The Supreme Court of India decriminalised the controversial Section 377, which made homosexuality a crime in the country. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)
The Supreme Court decriminalised consensual sex between two adults irrespective of their gender Thursday. A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising Justices Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, unanimously delivered the judgment after hearing an array of petitions challenging the criminalisation of homosexuality.

The much-awaited verdict sparked celebrations among the LGBTQI community. In  the verdict, the apex court said that the LGBTQ community possesses the same fundamental rights as other citizens.

From filmmakers to sports personalities, the verdict was celebrated by all. Here’s how people reacted to the verdict online:

After years of protests and appeals, the top court has finally struck down a colonial-era law that makes homosexual acts punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
