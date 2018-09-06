Follow Us:
Thursday, September 06, 2018
‘Today, Supreme Court has told me that I unambiguously have the right to love’: Prominent queer rights activist

Section 377: The Supreme Court decriminalised consensual sex between two adults irrespective of their gender on September 6, 2018. Many people took the opportunity to openly come out about their sexuality. Among many, a Twitter thread by a law professor has gone viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 6, 2018 10:31:48 pm
section 377, section 377 verdict, decriminalise homosexuality, supreme court of india, supreme court section 377 review, lgbtqia community india, decriminalise homosexuality, same sex marriage, india gay sex laws, section 377 abolishment, india news, indian express, social media news, india news At the age of 17, when he figured things out, he also realised that the law wasn’t on his side. (Source: Getty Images)
Indians all around the world erupted in jubilation as a five-judge Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court legalised same-sex relations between two consenting adults. The 2013 judgment, which criminalised consensual sex between the same gender, was constitutionally termed impermissible. The long-awaited verdict was given on September 6, sparking celebration among the LGBTQI community, with many taking to social media to express happiness and relief.

With the decriminalising of section 377, many people also took the opportunity to openly come out about their sexuality. Among many, a Twitter thread by a law professor Danish Sheikh has gone viral. In the nine-tweet thread, Sheikh has given a peek into his life from the age of 13 and how he struggled with his sexuality. At the age of 17, when he figured things out, he also realised that the law wasn’t on his side.

Mentioning the 2013 judgment, he writes, “I was 24 when the Supreme Court delivered the Suresh Kumar Koushal judgment and told me that the rights I assumed were part of my innate humanity did not in fact exist.” However, now he finally feels equal. Equal to others and with a right to love.

