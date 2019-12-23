Viral video: Sea lions spotted ‘hanging out’ on a boat in US

Two sea lions were spotted relaxing on an empty boat in the Eld Inlet. Two sea lions were spotted relaxing on an empty boat in the Eld Inlet.

A video of two sea lions relaxing on a boat in USA’s Eld Inlet is going viral.

The video shows two large sea lions taking a joy ride on what looks like an empty boat. However, the partially submerged boat looked like it could topple any moment as it cannot seem to hold the weight of the sea lions.

Watch the video here:

According to various reports, the video was captured by Josh Phillips, owner of Spawn Fly Fish, a company based in Olympia selling fishing equipment.

In an extended version of the video, a third sea lion can be seen attempting to get on board but swims back in vain as the boat couldn’t accommodate all three.

Take a look at some reactions to the video:

