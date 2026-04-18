Scorpions cancel ‘Coming Home’ India Tour over medical concerns; BookMyShow shares refund update

German hard rock band Scorpions have called off their much-anticipated India tour, citing “unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members”.
Formed in 1965 in Hanover by guitarist Rudolf Schenker, the band was scheduled to kick off its ‘Coming Home’ India Tour in Shillong on April 21 at JN Stadium. The tour was set to continue with performances in Delhi-NCR on April 24 at HUDA Grounds, Bengaluru on April 26 at NICE Grounds, and Mumbai on April 30 at Jio Gardens, BKC.
The shows were being organised by BookMyShow Live, which confirmed the cancellation through an Instagram announcement on Saturday.
“We regret to inform you that the Scorpions ‘Coming Home’ India Tour scheduled in Shillong on April 21st, Delhi-NCR on April 24th, Bengaluru on April 26th and Mumbai on April 30th, stands cancelled due to unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members,” read the note in the post.
“We apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused to fans. The band are very keen to perform in India when possible and within their schedule. All the tickets purchased on bookmyshow will be automatically refunded within 7-10 working days,” it added.
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Fans reacted quickly online, expressing both concern and disappointment. One user wrote, “Heart goes out to the band and the promoters. We know that it’s really tough with all the costs that have already sunk in and months of planning. Hope things get better and the shows can actually happen in India. More power to everyone.”
Another said, “As a Genz kid, i thought this was my first and last chance to see them, gone now.”
A fan who had already reached Shillong shared, “I just arrived in Shillong and heard the news, can’t do anything about it so choosing to just enjoy the city. Let’s unite if anyone else is in the city too and listen to Scorpions!!!!”
Meanwhile, another comment read, “Maybe i am too unlucky to witness their live performance. Anyways get well soon Klaus, take care of yourself, we need you back strong.”
Apart from Schenker, the current lineup includes guitarist Matthias Jabs, vocalist Klaus Meine, bassist Paweł Mąciwoda, and drummer Mikkey Dee.
The band last toured India in the 2000s, performing during the ‘Acoustica Live Tour’ in August 2001 with a Bengaluru show, and later returning for the ‘Humanity World Tour’ in December 2007 with concerts in Shillong, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
Ahead of the now-cancelled tour, Jabs had spoken about their excitement to return, recalling earlier visits fondly. “We have great memories from playing in India almost 20 years ago. We played in Shillong, Mumbai… and we’re going to play again in those cities this time around. The audience is fantastic, it’s a rock audience and we have best memories. And now, since it’s such a long time ago, we expect to play to a new generation also because it’s almost 20 years ago and it’s time for us to come back now,” he told PTI.