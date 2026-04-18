Scorpions cancel ‘Coming Home’ India Tour over medical concerns; BookMyShow shares refund update

The band last toured India in the 2000s, performing during the ‘Acoustica Live Tour’ in August 2001 with a Bengaluru show, and later returning for the ‘Humanity World Tour’ in December 2007

German hard rock band Scorpions have called off their much-anticipated India tour, citing “unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members”.

Formed in 1965 in Hanover by guitarist Rudolf Schenker, the band was scheduled to kick off its ‘Coming Home’ India Tour in Shillong on April 21 at JN Stadium. The tour was set to continue with performances in Delhi-NCR on April 24 at HUDA Grounds, Bengaluru on April 26 at NICE Grounds, and Mumbai on April 30 at Jio Gardens, BKC.

The shows were being organised by BookMyShow Live, which confirmed the cancellation through an Instagram announcement on Saturday.

“We regret to inform you that the Scorpions ‘Coming Home’ India Tour scheduled in Shillong on April 21st, Delhi-NCR on April 24th, Bengaluru on April 26th and Mumbai on April 30th, stands cancelled due to unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members,” read the note in the post.