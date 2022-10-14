Watch: Close save for scooter rider and elephant as a collision is averted in the nick of time

On Tuesday, Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda posted a video that captured how a major accident was prevented. The video shows how a crash between a scooter and an elephant was averted in the nick of time. It is unclear when and where the video was taken.

The video shared by Nanda got over 1 lakh views. Criticising the scooter driver for not pausing as the elephant tried to cross the road, a Twitter user wrote, “What an irresponsible driver 🤷🏽‍♂️. No patience for even 10 seconds?”. Contrary to this view, a Twitter user said, “I think she did a great job to be honest. Didn’t panic.”

Elephant barely managed to save herself from the lady driver pic.twitter.com/UIN9J41tZK — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 13, 2022

In recent years, there have been many instances where wild animals have either died or been gravely injured in an attempt to cross roads and railway tracks. Animal rights activists and wildlife conservation experts have demanded the construction of “wildlife corridors” to prevent such accidents. Wildlife corridors can be made in the form of an underpass or an overpass that replaces regular roads in forested areas so that animals do not come in contact with passing traffic.