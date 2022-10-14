scorecardresearch
Watch: Close save for scooter rider and elephant as a collision is averted in the nick of time

IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared a clip showing how a road accident between a scooter and an elephant was averted.

On Tuesday, Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda posted a video that captured how a major accident was prevented. The video shows how a crash between a scooter and an elephant was averted in the nick of time. It is unclear when and where the video was taken.

The video shared by Nanda got over 1 lakh views. Criticising the scooter driver for not pausing as the elephant tried to cross the road, a Twitter user wrote, “What an irresponsible driver 🤷🏽‍♂️. No patience for even 10 seconds?”. Contrary to this view, a Twitter user said, “I think she did a great job to be honest. Didn’t panic.”

Another person wrote, “We should be so careful while driving on the road especially when there is wild around. They never know but we can be careful so that it is a safe experience and environment for all.”

In recent years, there have been many instances where wild animals have either died or been gravely injured in an attempt to cross roads and railway tracks. Animal rights activists and wildlife conservation experts have demanded the construction of “wildlife corridors” to prevent such accidents. Wildlife corridors can be made in the form of an underpass or an overpass that replaces regular roads in forested areas so that animals do not come in contact with passing traffic.

