‘That’s why we call them ‘power’ trains’: Scooter powers pulley to lift cement bag atop building

When it comes to quirky solutions, there is no dearth of content online. From a broken shower turned useful after attaching a bucket to a six-seater cycle that runs on electricity, internet users have seen umpteen hacks that bend rules and make things done.

Now, Anand Mahindra, who often shares videos featuring desi jugaads, is quite impressed with an old scooter being used to lift objects for construction. Calling vehicle engines “power trains”, the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra suggested using e-scooters for the purpose.

“I guess that’s why we call them ‘power’trains. Many ways to utilise the power of vehicle engines. This would be even better ( and quieter!) with an e-scooter, once their cost is brought down or they are available second-hand,” Mahindra tweeted.

The clip shows a construction worker accelerating a static scooter. The engine provides power to a pulley attached on top of the building. Using the scooter’s power, a bag full of cement is seen being lifted to the top floor.

👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 I guess that’s why we call them ‘power’trains. Many ways to utilise the power of vehicle engines. This would be even better ( and quieter!) with an e-scooter, once their cost is brought down or they are available second-hand. pic.twitter.com/Xo6WuIKEMV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 6, 2022

Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 60,000 views on Twitter. The quirky innovation won the praise of internet users. A user commented, “Ingenuity of rural Indian folks knows no bounds.” Another user commented, “That’s typical Indian ingenuity we know. The best I find is the coupling… Bravo….If we are passing the minds down the generation we are also keeping/using them behind…” A third user wrote, “Indians have the best Jugaad mind. When people don’t have enough resources, they utilize the available resources in the best possible manner.”

Recently, Mahindra had shared a clip featuring a six-seater cycle powered by electricity. The cycle’s manufacturing cost was between Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 and would run upto 150 km once the battery is fully charged. Mahindra touted it as a vehicle suitable for global application.