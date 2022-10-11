Scooter catches fire, passersby come to couple’s rescue. Watch video

A chilling video showing how timely intervention by passersby prevented a grave tragedy and saved lives has gone viral on social media.

The clip shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shows a couple getting off a scooter on the road. Initially, the woman descends from the two-wheeler and the man seems to be restarting the vehicle. Fire is seen emitting from underneath the garlanded scooter while other vehicles pass by. The terrified man immediately moves away from the vehicle. After a short while, several passersby are seen trying to douse the fire. A man comes with a fire extinguisher and expels the chemical substance onto the scooter while doing rounds of the two-wheeler.

This can happen only in India. Joining hands to avert disaster💕 pic.twitter.com/FU0ss3olZ2 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 11, 2022

Nanda captioned the clip, “This can happen only in India. Joining hands to avert disaster.”

Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 27,100 views on Twitter. The united efforts made by the strangers won plaudits online. A user commented, “Maximum people are intrested in taking videos selfies rather than using common sense to help , this is best video as many came forward to help the guy from a biggest disaster.” Another user wrote, “The generosity of the man emptying the fire extinguisher can….” A third user commented, “Rapid Response 👍.. Good to see a Fire fighter.”