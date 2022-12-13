Armed with a guitar, 3 schoolkids belt out B Praak’s ‘Mann Bharrya’ on Delhi Metro, win hearts

Travelling on Delhi Metro occasionally presents us with wonderful experiences as we come across some really talented people. A man has now shared a video of three schoolkids jamming inside a moving Metro train as they sing B Praak’s ‘Mann Bharrya’ and it is going viral.

Taking to Instagram, Harsh Sharma shared the clip which shows the unassuming trio clad in school uniform and clutching their bags. The girl in the middle strums a guitar and sings the song from the film Shershaah as a boy and another girl seated on either side sing along in a spirited performance.

Also Read | Girl dances inside a crowded Delhi Metro coach. Netizens want her confidence

“While traveling in metro yesterday, I came across these super talented kids who were performing live in pink line metro. This is the best live performance i’ve ever had seen. Drop a heart in comment box if you also enjoyed and appreciate the true talent,” Sharma captioned the clip.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harsh Sharma (@harsh_shrmaaaa)

Shared on November 27, the clip has been viewed over 1.80 lakh times so far. The girl playing the guitar has been identified as Ishita Saini. “Wow! Such a beautiful moment… Luckily u were there to capture this,” commented a user. “Students from school of specialised excellence, great initiative by Delhi govt. For supporting artists,” said another. “They are students of school of specialised excellence delhi … Thanks to kejriwal for supporting such artists,” another netizen appreciated.

Schools of specialised excellence, affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education, were launched over a year ago by the government as choice-based schools. These schools aim to have world-class infrastructure, facilities, optimum use of technology and a new-age curriculum.