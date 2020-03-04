Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Schoolgirl turns District Magistrate for a day in Maharashtra, official praised for initiative

The initiative by the district magistrate earned praise online with many saying it should be emulated across the country to provide inspiration to girls.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 4, 2020 3:36:04 pm
women's day, iwd 2020, schoolgirl made collector for a day, Buldhana collector iwd 2020, school girls district collector initiative, good news, indian express, viral news Zilla Parishad School’s bright star Poonam Deshmukh took the collector’s chair to kick-start the initiative. (Source: Suman Rawat Chandra/ Twitter)

Ahead of International Women’s Day, a young girl was made the District Collector of Maharashtra’s Buldhana district for a day. The initiative which was conceptualised and implemented by District Magistrate Suman Rawat Chandra is being praised on social media.

Chandra announced the initiative on social media in the run up to International Womens Day 2020. As part of the initiative, a group of bright girls in the district will be selected to occupy the official’s post for a day. The first to occupt the post was class VIII student, Poonam Deshmukh.

The District Magistrate shared photos of the young girl in the office, and said that the “Zilla Parishad School’s bright star” smartly conducted her work in office.

“She is confident and inspired to be successful one day and took a pledge to work hard for same and also inspire other girls,” Chandra wrote.

The initiative earned praise online, including from various ministers of the state, who said it was an inspiring step and will motivate young girls to take up higher studies and aspire for top posts. Many said the great initiative should be adopted across the country.

The official also said for a special health campaign called the ‘Pink Week’ has been started to raise awareness and provide medical attention to young girls, mothers and children in the district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Tuesday that his social media accounts will be in the hands of select women who can use them to share their “inspirational stories”. Several ministries, including the ones for Women and Child Development and Information and Broadcasting, will execute campaigns in the run-up to March 8, with a different theme for each day.

