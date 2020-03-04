Schoolgirl turns District Magistrate for a day in Maharashtra, official praised for initiative

Zilla Parishad School’s bright star Poonam Deshmukh took the collector’s chair to kick-start the initiative. (Source: Suman Rawat Chandra/ Twitter) Zilla Parishad School’s bright star Poonam Deshmukh took the collector’s chair to kick-start the initiative. (Source: Suman Rawat Chandra/ Twitter)

Ahead of International Women’s Day, a young girl was made the District Collector of Maharashtra’s Buldhana district for a day. The initiative which was conceptualised and implemented by District Magistrate Suman Rawat Chandra is being praised on social media.

Chandra announced the initiative on social media in the run up to International Womens Day 2020. As part of the initiative, a group of bright girls in the district will be selected to occupy the official’s post for a day. The first to occupt the post was class VIII student, Poonam Deshmukh.

The District Magistrate shared photos of the young girl in the office, and said that the “Zilla Parishad School’s bright star” smartly conducted her work in office.

“She is confident and inspired to be successful one day and took a pledge to work hard for same and also inspire other girls,” Chandra wrote.

#CollectorForADay Poonam Deshmukh smartly conducting her work as a Collector today. She is confident and inspired to be successful one day and took a pledge to work hard for same and also inspire other girls @unwomenindia @DrRPNishank @MinistryWCD @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/4m2APcn9Om — Suman Rawat Chandra (@oiseaulibre3) March 2, 2020

The initiative earned praise online, including from various ministers of the state, who said it was an inspiring step and will motivate young girls to take up higher studies and aspire for top posts. Many said the great initiative should be adopted across the country.

Great initiative ma’am 👍 — Himanshu Kaushik, IAS (@HimanshuK_IAS) March 2, 2020

This is so inspiring ma’am. Empowering,Educating,& Encouraging. Good initiative 👍👍 — Neha Dharme (@just_nehaa) March 3, 2020

This kind of initiatives should be done in all the states which will motivate them for a better future which will fulfill the dream of DEVELOPED COUNTRY. — Syed Abbas (@Abbas4yu) March 2, 2020

Wow! This gesture will have such a positive impact on these kids and keeps motivating them to reach where they wish to be in their service to the nation. Respect. @oiseaulibre3 🙏@IASassociation @DoPTGoI Just a suggestion: Can you try this @harichandanaias @IasTelangana #SDG5 — Bhushan Reddy (@bhushan_UWH) March 3, 2020

Very Nice initiative…Should be followed across India.. — Sriharsha (@sriharshatn) March 2, 2020

That’s Grt initiative Towards Women empowerment and Nationbuilding too — Ruchi Mehrotra (@ruchimeh4) March 2, 2020

Bravo! Symbolic yet powerful, it must have lighted a spark inside the girl!! https://t.co/jtVRPFNXBW — Kumar Abhishek (@abhishek_hch) March 3, 2020

#CollectorForADay this will motivate students to pursue carrier in civil services.. great initiate… 🙏 — Kshitij Purohit (@kshitijpurohit5) March 2, 2020

Great initiative , that’ll inculcate sense of responsibility and accountability meanwhile they will have better understanding of constitutional values.which will make them a good citizen, what we need right now . — seasailor (@seasailor59) March 2, 2020

The initiative is really inspiring. Best wishes to you and the team. I would request to @NitishKumar Sir please implement d initiative in our state as well.These initiatives give wings to the dreams of girl child. — Sweety Singh (@Singhsweetyku) March 2, 2020

Mam really very appericiative move towards the fruitful platform for self confidence devlopment and also know the admistration and credit goes to you

Proud to have such active collector for ur district — Rajesh Naik (@RajeshN90457026) March 2, 2020

This are some of the incentives need to take by each department https://t.co/hQ0oOOSRvT — Swapnil Martode (@swapneilmartode) March 2, 2020

Commendable initiative to inspire youngsters…👍👍 — pramod kumar (@pkmerkap) March 2, 2020

Very nice maam, you are growing the confidence of girl students, maam my humble request, do give one surprise visit in month to any zp schools in village, and give confidence and guidance to rural girl students too, — GANESH YANGAD (@GaneshYangad) March 2, 2020

Wow this is just wonderful. An opportunity for kids to know the responsibility and to get a feel of being in a significant position. This might help her to make up her mind to become a real DC. Kudos https://t.co/sKLy2Kn71q — Rajath Karthik 🇮🇳 (@KarthikRajath) March 2, 2020

@oiseaulibre3 It was great initiative towords the career vision and motivation of girls empowerment, i had never seen before that type culture in buldhana

👍#Soundsgood #collectorforADay2020 #nternationalWomen‘sDay2020 https://t.co/bDNrRBiatV — सुनिल वायाळ#sunilwayal (@Drxsunilwayal) March 2, 2020

The official also said for a special health campaign called the ‘Pink Week’ has been started to raise awareness and provide medical attention to young girls, mothers and children in the district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Tuesday that his social media accounts will be in the hands of select women who can use them to share their “inspirational stories”. Several ministries, including the ones for Women and Child Development and Information and Broadcasting, will execute campaigns in the run-up to March 8, with a different theme for each day.

