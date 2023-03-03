‘Thanks for the little champ’: Schoolboy releases crow stuck in net to freedom

Compassionate acts come to the rescue of those in distress and rekindle hope in human lives. When a crow got stuck in a football net, it was a schoolboy who set it free. A heart-warming video showing the happy faces of the boy and his friends after the bird was released to freedom is doing the rounds on the internet.

The clip shared by Twitter user Sabita Chanda shows the boy clad in school uniform trying to untangle the crow from the net. Carefully, the boy frees the bird and holds it in his hands. Meanwhile, his friends swarm around him fascinatedly. All of them are seen smiling brightly and touching the bird out of curiosity. The boy later releases the crow to freedom and it flies afar.

A compassionate heart touches countless lives.❤️🌸 pic.twitter.com/93XKNckU0n — Sabita Chanda (@itsmesabita) March 1, 2023

“A compassionate heart touches countless lives,” read the caption of the clip. Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 42,000 views on Twitter.

The child’s act moved internet users who heaped praises in the comments section. A user commented, “Bless the child.” Another user wrote, “Wonderful. What a considerate and sensitive kid.” A third user commented, “And hearty THANKS for the little champ.”

In January this year, a video showing a kingfisher stuck on a frozen pipe being freed by a passer-by grabbed the attention of actor Raveena Tandon. The man held the bird by its leg for a while and set it free with his warmth. The video went viral on social media and many including forest officers lauded the man’s efforts.